East Side Celebrity Puncher Had Long Rap Sheet, Prosecutors Say at June 4 Indictment

The suspect accused of punching two strangers in unprovoked attacks within ten minutes of one another last month was indicted on June 4 in New York State Supreme Court and charged with one count of Assault in the Second Degree and two counts of Assault in the Third Degree, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect was identified as Clifton Williams, 50. One of his victims was 66-year-old actor Steve Buscemi, who starred in the Broadwalk Empire TV crime series and had a supporting role in The Big Lebowski movie.

Prosecutors revealed that Williams had a 19-page rap sheet from incidents in Kentucky and Florida over a period of years.

In the latest incident, prosecutors said Buscemi was walking down E. 27th Street and Third Ave. at around 11:40 a.m. on May 8 when Williams punched him in the face, leaving the actor on the ground with a bloody, swollen, and bruised eye. Just ten minutes earlier, prosecutors charged Williams committed the same unprovoked crime on a 22-year-old man walking on E. 15th and Third Ave, only twelve blocks south of the Buscemi attack.

“No person should fear for their safety when walking through Manhattan and those who threaten or harm pedestrians will be held accountable,” said District Attorney Bragg. “I hope the victims continue to heal from these unprovoked attacks.”

One of the charges against Williams is a felony given Buscemi’s senior citizen status, whereas the other two attacks on the 22-year-old are misdemeanors. According to court statements made on June 4, Williams has a 19-page rap sheet of previous crimes in both Kentucky and Florida spanning several years. The judge set his bail at $50,000 cash or $150,000 bond, and D.A. Elizabeth Barry is spearheading the prosecution of this case.

Straus News was unable to reach an attorney for Williams by presstime.