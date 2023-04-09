Easter Parade Draws Thousands for promenade up Fifth Avenue

A brilliant spring day drew an enthusiastic crowd to Fifth Avenue for the informal display of finery and big, big hats and bonnets for an informal stroll up Fifth Ave., starting at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

People came from across the metro area, and indeed across the country to celebrate the second parade since the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021. While the elaborate displays of outlandish headgear may obscure its roots in the post Civil War era when upper crust women used the day to show off their finery. But even then hats or bonnets were all the rage. And the tradition to mark the Christian belief in the resurrection of Jesus was to break out some new fine clothes.

“The tradition of the Easter parade began after the Civil War as a ‘fashion promenade,’ rooted in the custom of a Sunday walk following religious service,” according to the Museum of the City of New York. “Wealthy New Yorkers would emerge from their respective houses of worship along Fifth Avenue to stroll down the street, dine at hotels nearby, or pay social calls. Some members of the congregation at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, located at 5th Avenue and 53rd Street, carried flowers used in the Easter service to St. Luke’s Hospital located at 54th Street.”

Today it is a much more ‘of-the-people informal stroll starting at St. Patrick’s Cathedral with large extravagant bonnets and hats that are often homemade especially for the day. “I come here every year,” said Lizzie Jerez from Manhattan. “I’m looking for my friends,” she said. She probably would not have to wait long. Her towering homemade bonnet was topped by a sign that said “off with their heads” which was more evocative of the Queen of Hearts character in Lewis Carrol’s “Alice in Wonderland” than any religious overtones. She said it took “about four hours” to make her elaborate bonnet.

Andrew S. from Far Rockaway said “same” when asked how long it took him to make his hat. “You couldn’t buy a hat like this anywhere,” he boasted.

The Cottingham family flew in Dallas, TX, in part to celebrate the 13th birthday of Sterling with her sister Ava and mom Melissa. When asked who made their hats, both sisters were quick to give credit: “our mom.”

Melissa said it took “about two hours” to make the bonnets.

There were four members of the Tobin family from Highland Hills, NJ at the Easter parade, including mom Kerry and husband John and their two sons, Ozzie and Sebastian. Kerry said she started working on the four elaborate hats sported by her family “about two weeks ago.”

While they all sported the homemade headwear, 11-year-old Sebastian seemed a lot more enthusiastic about the Easter Parade than his old brother, which is probably to be expected from any 17 year old. “We figured he loves the city,” said mom Kerry. Sebastian seemed thrilled with his oversized blue hat as he was getting photo bombed by many spectators. “It’s great,” he said. Ozzie seemed content to stay in the background. “It’s a bit overwhelming,” said Ozzie as his parents gently nudged him into a group photo.