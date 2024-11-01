Epiphany’s Annual Halloween Parade Pays Visit to NYPD Pct.

The theme for the 45th annual Epiphany Halloween parade was New York sports teams with Rangers, Mets and Yankee regalia sprinkled throughout the parade of 200 kids and their parents and teachers that stretched for a full city block on Oct. 31.

But it was still the costume characters from movies that dominated the parade with most girls wearing colorful outfits from animated movies.

One dad, spotting a youngster in a Mets uniform quipped, “I’m thinking of switching to the Mets after last night,” a reference to the Yankees error plagued Game 5 loss that gave the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But it was all good natured banter as the parade of kids, parents and teachers that stretched more than a city block snaked its way through the entrance of the former Police Academy and then out the front door of the 13th Pct. on E. 21st. St. before circling back to the school’s lower school campus on E. 22nd St.

”It was another fun day,” said principal Kate McHugh, who said she believes the parade tradition is about 45 years old.

The Catholic elementary school has a campus on E. 22nd St. and a middle school on E. 28th St. but it is kids from pre-K to fourth grade who turn out for the annual parade.

Teachers and parents join in as the parade makes about a half-mile loop through the streets that the local precinct closes to traffic.

”There was some Con Edison construction going this year, but they were very helpful and moved one of their trucks for us,” McHugh said.

McHugh, who was a student and then a teacher at the school before she succeed longtime principal Jim Hayes in the top spot, said that the parade had about 200 kids plus parents and teachers participating.

The local precinct enjoys having the kids trek through the station house. “It’s great. The kids get a huge kick out of it,” said one officer. “And it’s a nice change of pace for us.“ Several workers at the stationhouse passed out goodie bags to the kids while parents snapped pictures in front of a police shield and other props in the background.

”The kids always say it is one of their best days of the school year,” said McHugh.