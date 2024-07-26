Fish Facts, or Oil’s Well that Ends Well—Probably

Dietary supplements are serious subjects. Case in point: Fish oil.

By 1970, as the Mayo Clinic notes, nutritionists knew there was a definite link between high fat foods and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. But then one curious scientist noticed that while Greenland’s Inuit consumed lots of fatty fish, their risk of heart attack was low.

Conclusion? Their diet was rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, nutrients named for a chemical bond three carbon atoms from the “omega” or tail end of the molecule. Unlike the saturated fats in foods such as red meat, which solidify at room temperature, the Omegas are polyunsaturated, stay liquid at normal temps and thus do not harden to clog arteries.

Fast forward three decades to Purdue University where, the New York times notes, nutritionist Bruce Watkins fed omega-3 fatty acids to laboratory rats whose ovaries had been removed, eliminating the rodents’ supply of bone protective estrogen, a situation similar to what happens when women go through menopause and begin to lose bone.

Fed fish oil, Watkins’ rats kept their bone. At the same time, the Arthritis Foundation announced that omega 3s’ reduced the redness, swelling and pain of rheumatoid arthritis.

After that, anchovies, Atlantic herring, salmon sardine, albacore tuna and more swam to the top of bone protective regimens. Folks who loathe fish took to Omega-3 supplements. Today, statistics suggest that about two in every ten American adults older than 60 report taking them.

That may be about to change. Over the years, there have been dozens of studies tracking how fish oil supplements affect the body. But the results have been mixed. “One after another of these studies showed absolutely no benefits,” said Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, who led a 2020 analysis of 32 such trials with more than 13,000 subjects.

Just last week, The Times put a sour cherry on top of that story with a report the supplements appear to increase the risk of atrial fibrillation (A-fib), an irregular heartbeat that may increase the risk of stroke and heart failure over time.

The information comes from a 2021 study, conducted by Dr. Christine Albert, the chair of the department of cardiology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles whose team combed results from seven trials to conclude that taking Omega-3 supplements increased the risk of A-fib by 25 percent. Larger than normal doses produced wore than normal stats, although exactly why is currently a mystery.

So, should you take Omega-3 supplements?

Given the plethora of conflicting conclusions, the standard Cardiologist consensus is that there’s no clear-cut answer. They say the better choice may be the simplest one: Lift a fork rather than popping a pill.

The fish that provide Omega-3s also dish up protein, vitamins, and minerals which is why the American Heart Association suggests at least two, three-ounce servings per week. And once again the Mediterranean diet with its emphasis on whole grains, fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds scores high.

As Dr. Nissen told the Times, “People that expect heart health to come from some magical dietary supplement are really going down the wrong pathway,” he said. “Heart health comes from good, healthy habits.”