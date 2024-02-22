Google Opens New Office in Hudson Square, Disney to Follow ...Somewhat Reluctantly

Hudson Square, a neighborhood that has become a hotspot for media and tech companies, is now home to a new 12-story Google office building that will open its doors to up 3,000 employees on Feb. 26

The search engine giant will soon be joined by the Walt Disney Company, which is expected to move many of its ABC Studios employees downtown as soon as its new 1.2 million sq. ft. NYC HQ is completed later this year. The 22-story building is expected to house film and production studios, including the space where “The View” is filmed. Although Disney signed a 99 year lease valued at $650 million for the build-to-suit glass tower, a recent report say that some employees at ABC Studios are reluctant to make the move.

Google’s offices are located at the historic St. John’s Terminal on Washington St., and can reportedly house up to 3,000 out of the 12,000 NYC workers employed by Alphabet, Google’s parent company. Google bought the site in 2022 for $2.1 billion.

Google will now have 6 million sq. ft. of office space in Manhattan, according to a report in Crain’s New York Business. But according to the NYS Department of Labor, Google has laid off over 1,100 local workers over the past year. This includes 887 last April, followed by another layoff of 225 announced in January.

The district that is now Hudson Square south of Greenwich Village and north of Tribeca and bounded on the west by the Hudson River was once a gritty industrial hub known as the Printing District. The original St. John’s Terminal where Google planted its new office was originally built in 1934 by the New York Central Railroad and was originally a terminus for what today is a unique park land known as the High Line. Long before locals succeeded in turning the abandoned rail line into an elevated greenway, the High Line was a freight line that ferried manufactured goods throughout Manhattan’s West Side and brought massive rolls of paper to the mammoth printing presses. At the time of its construction, the terminal was the largest such building of its kind in NYC, and could house up to 227 rail cars.

St. John’s Terminal stopped receiving shipments in 1960, which ended up more or less drying up the High Line’s entire freight viaduct. The latter was entirely closed in 1980, during the construction of the Javits Center. A series of disputes and demolition promises followed. The New York Central Railroad eventually sold off its remaining holdings by 1999, with CSX Transportation snapping up ownership of the viaduct.

Aside from Google and Disney, the Hudson Sq. neighborhood also houses the shaving company Harry’s and the eye glass maker Warby Parker. At one point, 40 percent of what is today known as Hudson Square was owned by Trinity Church, under a patent granted to the Episcopal parish by Queen Anne of Britain in 1705. Up until the 1970s and 1980s, it was still known as the Printing District.

The district also contains the landmarked Charlton–King–Vandam Historic District. A zoning change in 2013 opened up the area to a wave of residential development and a rash of what was termed “affordable luxury” condos. Most recently the area received a $5 million grant from the NYS to help integrate the still evolving area with other established downtown neighborhoods.

When the plan to move Disney-owned ABC studios on the UWS to the downtown neighborhood was first announced in 2018, Disney CEO Robert Iger said that “the Hudson Square district is rapidly becoming a dynamic, innovative hub for media, technology and other creative businesses.”

A recent report in Page Six, however, claims that staffers on ABC’s morning show “Good Morning America” are loath to give up their ground floor Times Square lease. One insider gossiped that they are worried that GMA’s new studio in Hudson Square “may be in the basement! The talent and producers are not happy about it [and] it leaves advantage to Today”–the rival NBC morning show that broadcasts from studio 1A on the concourse in Rockefeller Center.

For the short term, GMA appears to have extended its lease to stay in Times Square. The Mouse House already sold off its ABC studios on the UWS to the same developer, Silverstein Partners, that built the World Trade Center, and is finishing Disney’s new NY HQ in Hudson Yards. The new building is going to feature a 338 ft tall tower, a public food court on the ground floor, and several landscaped terraces.