Greenwich Village Halloween Parade Draws over 100,000

Spring-like weather drew a crowd estimated at over 100,000 people to the 51st annual Halloween parade in Greenwich Village Oct. 31.

The theme of the parade was “Meow” but there were plenty of skeleton puppets and political commentary mixed in with the feline costumes.

Jeanne Fleming, the Director of the Village Halloween Parade, told the New York Times that she picked the “Meow” theme during the summer after JD Vance made a reference to the Democratic party being run by “childless cat ladies.”

“The minute that the phrase was said about childless cat ladies–from Taylor Swift right down to the tiniest cat lady–everyone was on this,” Fleming told ABC News 7.

And of course, the grand marshal Tony Award-winning actor André DeShields, has a cat connection. Although best known for playing Hermes in the Broadway musical ‘Hadestown,’ he most recently played Old Deuteronomy in ‘CATS: The Jellicle Ball.’