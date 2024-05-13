Jeff Leatham’s Floral Extravaganza BLOOMTANICA Drawing Huge Crowds to Genesis House

Knowing that flowers are catnip to everyone, Genesis House—a combined car showroom, Korean restaurant, and event space in the Meatpacking District— recently partnered with celebrity florist Jeff Leatham to create a New York immersive floral world. The end result?

Thousands more will know of Genesis (the luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Company) as a result of having Leatham design this free floral extravaganza titled BLOOMTANICA, which will run through June 9th. The exhibit is open Tuesday through Sunday, 11am to 9pm; no tickets required.

Located at 10th Avenue and 14th Street, adjacent to the High Line, visitors can see 125,000 flowers along with an extraordinary video experience that feels both immersive and special. Inspired by a Korean garden, it seems destined to become a popular New York City spot for a date or even a proposal.

Among the people who got a sneak preview was Whoopi Goldberg. Upon entering the floral world Leatham created, she gasped with delight. “I could live in here,” she said. Her “View” co-host Sunny Hostin also smiled as she entered the room filled with towers of Leatham’s orchids expertly assembled with masses of dyed eucalyptus leaves and plumosa ferns.

Walking along the pathway, immersive videos of Vanda orchids, cherry blossoms and canary-colored sunflowers envelop the visitor to enhance the feeling of the beauty and serenity of a Korean garden. The videos show florals growing, blooming and fading away in an ever-evolving cycle that has visitors waiting breathlessly for the next wave of beauty.

Although Leatham is known for his signature purple Vanda orchids and masterful modern monochromatic designs, this marks the first time he has done a multi-media installation.

“Blurring the lines between nature and technology was an exciting new challenge for me, and I’m beyond proud of the world we’ve created together combining the beauty of our floral designs with the rich cultural ambience at Genesis House,” says Leatham, whose clients range from Barbra Streisand to Taylor Swift.

As organizers explained, BLOOMTANICA is a physical and digital floral experience that evokes elements of Korea’s natural beauty creating a sensory experience, evoking “a sense of harmony, regeneration, and transformation.”

Leatham took cues from Korean heritage and the gardens of Seoul to create this installation.

Using colors that “capture the rich pinks of Korea’s national flower, mugunghwa, and the striking oranges and yellows of the Jeju Island magma tubes,” he helped transport the New York space, as organizers hoped, to “the heart of Seoul.” Hues of deep purple, lavender and plum and pops of orange drew inspiration from both Jeff Leatham’s signature Vanda Orchid and the Korean night sky.

Leatham is now one of a handful of master florists whose name evokes greatness. Not only has he created sensational designs for every major event from the Philadelphia FLower Show to New York’s Botanical Garden Orchid Show, but his weddings and long running designs at the Four Seasons Hotels around the globe are both epic and inspired.

Aside from his immense talent, he is also known for his kindness and affability. “He’s the nicest guy and people love him,” says deejay Marjorie Gubelman. I concur. In fact, it’s no surprise that Leatham is so drawn to the Vanda orchid which dominates this spectacular installation. In the language of flowers, the Vanda orchid is known not only for elegance and a respect for cultural traditions, but also as a messenger for long lasting friendships.

Jill Brooke, a former CNN correspondent, New York Post columnist and editor-in-chief of Avenue and Travel Savvy magazines, is currently the editor in chief and founder of Flowerpowerdaily.com.