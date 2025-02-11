Justice Dept. Orders Fed Prosecutors to Drop Corruption Case Against Mayor Adams

The Trump Justice Department has ordered federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York to drop the five-count corruption case against Mayor Eric Adams.

A letter obtained by the New York Times from Emil Bove, the acting number two in the US Justice Dept that was sent to the recently appointed acting US attorney in the Southern District, Danielle Sassoon, said: “You are directed, as authorized by the Attorney General, to dismiss the pending charges in the United States v. Adams...as soon as practicable subject to” a number of conditions.

The order conceded that the Justice Department is ordering the dismissal without looking at the merits of the actual five-count criminal indictment that was handed down against Trump in late September.

“The Justice Department has reached this conclusion without assessing the strength of the evidence or the legal theories on which the case is based, which we defer to the U.S. Attorney’s at this time.”

The letter pushed the notion that Adams’ opposition to the immigration policies of the Biden Administration prompted the original charges. “The pending prosecution has unduly restricted Mayor Adams’ ability to devote full attention and resources to... illegal immigration and violent crime,” stated the letter from Bove, who had been Trump’s former personal lawyer.

But prosecutors at the time of the original indictment, which came more than a year before this November’s general election and nine months before the Democratic primary on June 24, said that they had been building the case since 2021 before Adams was even sworn in as mayor and before the immigration crisis that sent over 220,000 migrants to the city over the past two years.

Only two weeks ago, the New York Times was reporting that the case appeared to be gaining momentum and federal prosecutors in the New York office had uncovered “additional criminal conduct” against Adams. But no further charges came to light. Adams added to the drama by announcing late on Jan. 26 that the mayor was experiencing an undisclosed health problem and was cancelling all public appearances for a week. He actually returned to a limited public schedule by the end of the week.

Adams, a Democrat who is running far behind in polls handicapping his odds in the upcoming primary, has been cozying up to President Trump even before the last election. Last month, Adams skipped out on his previous commitments for Martin Luther King day in the city to accept a post-midnight invite to attend the Presidential inauguration in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20. He was driven by car to the event, departing NYC around 3 a.m.

He ended up watching the feed in an overflow room filled with Trump supporters since he was not able to fit into the Capitol Rotunda where it had been announced several days before the inauguration the event was going to be held.

His trip to D.C. that day came only three days after he made a personal visit to Trump’s golf course residence in Palm Beach, FL at Mar-a-Lago and met with Trump.

Adams had insisted that his federal corruption case, which was slated to go to trial in April, never came up in his meeting with Trump. Adams was back in D.C. last week as guest of Trump at a National Prayer Breakfast.

Adams in his weekly press briefings--which he last held on Jan. 12--had always declined to comment on his pending case and referred all question to his attorney, Alex Spiro.

Spiro was ebullient over the latest move. “I said from the outset, the mayor is innocent, and he would prevail. Today he has.”

”Despite a lot of fanfare and sensational claims, ultimately there was no evidence presented that he broke any laws ever,” Spiro was quoted telling the Times. ”Now thankfully the mayor and New York can put this unfortunate and misguided prosecution behind them.”

Technically, the Justice Department said the case could be reevaluated after the November election because it is ordered to be dismissed “without prejudice” meaning it could resume.

Adams had pleaded not guilty to the charges filed in late September that included accepting travel perks and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish business officials. He is also accused of pressuring fire department officials to waive safety violations at a multi-million dollar Turkish government office near the United Nations.

Adams had declined to criticize Trump even before the November election. After the Democratic ticket went down to defeat in the November election, the mayor said he was “not surprised” by the loss because Democrats had misjudged the voters’ mood on immigration.

In recent days, his memo to city workers telling them to cooperate with ICE if they felt they were in danger has been sharply criticized on the grounds that it runs against the city’s status as a sanctuary city.

Ultimately, pulling the plug on the case now resides with Danielle Sassoon, who was appointed the acting US Attorney in the Southern District by the Trump Justice Department only last month, replacing Damian Williams. Technically she must still go before Judge Dale E. Ho to formally withdraw the case. And since the case is being dismissed “with prejudice” it could be revived after the November election, although most observers thought that after today’s move that it would be very doubtful the case would be revived. If Sassoon opts to follow the order, the Judge would have little choice but to withdraw the case.

The note from Bove was sharply critical of Williams. “The timings of the charges and more recent public actions by the former US Attorney responsible for initiating the case have threatened the integrity of the proceedings,” Bove said in the letter ordering the case to be dropped. Williams had written an op-ed for the Times after he left office.

There are at least a half dozen candidate looking to unseat Adams in the June 24 Democratic primary and they were quick to blast the order from the Justice Department ordering the prosecution to be dropped.

”The only New Yorker breathing a sign of relief right now is Eric Adams,” said Scott Stringer, a former City Comptroller and former Manhattan borough president who is running for mayor.

Jessica Ramos, another mayoral candidate also blasted away. “Eric Adams sold out New Yorkers to buy his own freedom, but he’ll never escape the label of worst mayor in NYC history.”

State Sen. Zellnor Marie from Brooklyn said: “We already know that Eric Adams has sacrificed the safety and sanctity of our schools and public hospitals to curry favor with this fascist Administration. How many more of our rights and freedoms did the Mayor give up to save his own skin?”