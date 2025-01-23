Last Call for Abbey Tavern after 60 Years in Kips Bay

Dying poinsettias, a dozen beer taps and a lot of memories are all that remains of the Abbey Tavern which has survived on the same corner in Kips Bay for 60 years through recessions, blackouts, Super Storm Sandy and the pandemic.

The neighborhood staple, which has stood at the corner of 26th St. and Third Ave. since John F. Kennedy was in the White House is the latest casualty of skyrocketing rents.

“It is with sad hearts we announce that, we have been unable to reach an agreement with our landlord and the Abbey Tavern will be closing permanently on the night of Jan. 20th,” said a sign still visible on its door the day after it drew its last draught beer from one of a dozen taps.

A farewell note signed by Kathleen B. Dermot indicated she hopes to return with a new venture. Efforts to reach her and Gary Shannon, who is listed as owner and manager on Linkedin were not successful.

The 4,000 sq. ft site was listed by KSR Realty, which did not return a call seeking comment.

It had a kitchen that dished out hearty entrees in the $20 to $30 range with some creative variations on pub grub that included sweet chili cauliflower bites, Abbey crispy vegetable spring rolls, a roast beef special called the Abbey Philly sandwich, cheese steak egg rolls, Rueben sliders and and of course corned beef and cabbage and traditional Irish stew. It had a loyal following among neighborhood residents, sports fans and students from nearby Baruch College.

Reviewers rated its bartenders an even bigger draw than its dozen large screen tvs. “Great beer and atmosphere but the best part was meeting our authentically Irish bartender named Shauna!,” wrote a woman named Carol who had dropped in with her family six months ago. “Loved learning all about Ireland from her!”

The pub regularly broadcast championship hurling and Gaelic football games of the Gaelic Athletic Association from Dublin or the hard fought matches of the premier English soccer league and of course NFL games and college games. And like many sports bars in the city, it adopted the University of Maryland as a home team.

“Always a fun crowd and great staff,” wrote Kips Bay resident Robert Farfan in a farewell post alerting viewers on Next Door of its demise. “All our favorite places are slowly slipping away.”

“Was a student at Baruch College in the late 70s and early 80s,” wrote Robert Berger on Next Door when he read the news. “Many a party and good time at the Abbey. Always marveled that it was still around whenever I passed by.”

While it was called the Abbey Tavern when it first opened in 1963, it had gone by Vertigo and Manhattan Brewhouse before the former owners reclaimed it in 2014 and switched its name the back to the Abbey Tavern.

“Few pubs from that era remain,” added Farfan. “Sad indeed. Hope it finds a new home.”

Abbey’s demise in the face of skyrocketing rent has been repeated too often in recent years. Nearys on the Upper East Side closed down this past summer, after the family that hung on for a a few years after is legendary owner Jimmy Neary passed away decided to call it quits.

A few storied saloons have made comebacks in recent years, including most recently Langan’s, where owner Des O’Brien recently opened its doors to a new saloon back on W. 47th St. a few doors down from its former location where it was fixture for 25 years. Rosie O’Grady’s, which had been in business for 40 years on. in Seventh Ave mid-town, also made a comeback in a new location when owner Michael Carty re-opened at a former Ruth Chris Steak House a few blocks away on Seventh Ave. and 51st. St. in Dec. 2023.

Plug Uglies which is now in its third location is now at 295 Third Ave., a short distance from the shut down Abbey. Co-owner Brian Stapleton has moved the pubs sawdust laden shuffle board table to each new venue.

The owners of the Abbey hope to join the rare ranks of comeback kids, although where that might be is not yet known. In her farewell post handing in the window, Kathleen Dermot wrote: “This is not the end of our story, and we hope you join us for our next chapter.”