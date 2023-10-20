Longtime Stuy Town Resident Powers Seeks Re-election in District 4 Race

1) Age, how long in the district and which neighborhood and civic/business and or/political background.

Age 39, lifelong resident of Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village. I’ve been representing District 4 in the City Council since first being elected as a Council Member in 2018. In 2019, I was ranked the top lawmaker in NYC by City & State Magazine, and have served as the Majority Leader of the Council since 2022. I also serve as the Chair of the East Midtown Governing Group, overseeing improvements funded through East Midtown development for public transportation.

2) Why are you running?

I have been fortunate to serve on the Council for the last 6 years, including as Majority Leader since 2022, and I’m proud our work to achieve a historic ruling to protect over 6,000 residents of Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village from losing rent stabilization, fighting for an agreement that preserves affordable housing units at Waterside Plaza for the next 75 years, establishing the East Coastal Resiliency Project to ensure better infrastructure in our public spaces, and to make sure every school and park in our district gets major investments.

In the past year alone, I have passed new laws addressing the mental health crisis, transitioning the city’s vehicle fleet to electric vehicles, combating dangerous e-bike fires, and ending unfair regulations on small businesses in our district.

3) What do you see as the major issues facing voters in your district and what do you hope to do about it?

Since arriving in the City Council, I have focused heavily on three issues: addressing the housing affordability and cost of living crisis, tackling public safety and quality of life issues, and championing our small businesses. I have been proud to champion creative solutions to the city’s problems–whether it’s converting outdated office buildings to new housing or creating a new noise camera program for noisy neighborhoods.

I am proud to be endorsed by Planned Parenthood, the League of Conservation Voters, Voters for Animal Rights, Moms Demand Action, Stonewall Democrats, and many more for my work at City Hall and in District 4.

4) Are you appearing on any other party lines in the upcoming election?

I am a Democrat running on the Democratic Party line.

5) What is your stance on COVID vaccines? And what about other vaccinations for measles, chicken pox, mumps, rubella, et al. Do you think they are medically safe? Should they be required before youngsters can be admitted to NYC schools?

Vaccinations save lives. That’s why our public school system requires vaccinations for a variety of ailments, including those listed. I support vaccinations deemed necessary by medical professionals, including the COVID vaccine.

6) Anything else we should know about you?

Creating a fairer New York, one where the abundant opportunities here are afforded to everyone, requires urgent advocacy, and I think that my deep relationship to my community allows me to meaningfully address its needs. I hope to continue championing the East Side at City Hall, passing more legislation that helps my neighbors live safer and more supported lives.