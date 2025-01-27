Lots on Tap Across City to Mark The Year of the Snake

May this Lunar New Year bring you renewal, wisdom and prosperity. 新年快乐 (Happy New Year!)

Activities for the celebration, which this year stretches over an 18-day period, are centered in Chinatown, where the Year of the Snake officially kicked off with a firecracker ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Sara D. Roosevelt Park at Chrystie and Grand streets. But there are activities from the South Street Seaport to Bryant Park in Midtown and uptown at Lincoln Center to mark the season. And of course the grand finale is the final festive parade through the streets of Chinatown on Feb. 16.

The South Street Seaport has a slew of events on tap for Feb. 1, including lively lion-dance performances, free Chinese calligraphy workshops at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and maritime-inspired craft activities to usher in the Year of the Snake, presented by the Seaport in collaboration with the New York Chinese Cultural Center, a cultural and educational institution dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of Chinese arts in local and global communities.

Fulton Street and Seaport Square will feature dynamic lion-dance performances starting at 12 noon and 1 p.m.

In Bryant Park on Feb. 2, the New York Chinese Cultural Center is active once again, inviting people to join a kung-fu demonstration, make and take home a craft, and watch a lion dance and other traditional musical performances.

Wander between the Overlook and the Rink Deck at Bryant Park on Sunday, Feb. 2, for a morning of Lunar New Year festivities, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with wishing tree activity on the Grey Rink Deck. There’s traditional dance and music performed by the NYCCC from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and crafts from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It wraps up with a traditional lion-dance performance on the upper terrace.

Uptowners can head to Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall on Feb. 1 for a family-friendly party featuring a lion-dance performance on Josie Robertson Plaza and Storytime with Ashley Chang and Jeffrey Chan of The ABC Digest.

Here’s the full schedule at Lincoln Center Presents on Feb. 1:

10 a.m.: Doors open! Arts and craft stations and food vendors throughout the day, and attendees can get a photo taken at a custom step-and-repeat created by artist Prisca Choe.

11 a.m.: Storytime with The ABC Digest (Ashley Chang and Jeffrey Chan) in the lobby of the theater.

12 p.m.: Happy Lunar New Year presentation from Beijing Prince Kung’s Palace Museum.

12:30 p.m.: Korean Traditional Music & Dance Center performs on the Grand Promenade.

1:15 p.m.: Dance to a DJ set by Dominick Alcantara of the Filipino-American creative collective Barangay.

2 p.m.: Traditional lion-dance performance by Tai Look on Josie Robertson Plaza.

To get the festive season started, over 40 people gathered at the potluck event at the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) on Jan. 20. Participants were invited to reflect on prompts like “I want to stay in America because . . . ” and “I hope to see China’s future become . . . ”

Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li and Yifan Wu, MOCA’s Director of Programs and Strategic Initiatives & Chief of Staff, emphasized the importance of building community during Lunar New Year.

“This event is about creating a space for Mandarin-speaking professionals to meet, exchange ideas and celebrate,” said Wu. “We’ve hosted mixers open to all before, but tonight’s focus is on fostering connections within this specific group. It’s especially meaningful during the Lunar New Year, as it brings a sense of belonging.”

Li also reflected on the growing importance of these events for recent immigrants and students. “Many of our attendees are international students or young professionals just starting out in the U.S. They’re looking for opportunities to network and share experiences, and events like this provide that space.”

Chinatown, of course, is the center of the annual celebration. The Year of the Snake symbolizes intelligence, elegance and transformation. In Chinese culture, snakes are revered for their ability to shed their skins and renew themselves, embodying resilience and the promise of new beginnings. This year encourages embracing change, cultivating wisdom and welcoming growth in all areas of life.

MOCA’s Lunar New Year Mixer

When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 2025

Where: Museum of Chinese in America

Ticket: General $10 | MOCA Members $5 (includes one complimentary drink)

Link: https://www.mocanyc.org/event/snake-mixer/

Timed with the Lantern Festival and Valentine’s Day, this evening event lets attendees enjoy Chinese and American mahjongg sessions led by experts and dance to DJ Dizparity’s electrifying beats. Celebrate the Year of the Snake with performances, artist-led workshops, and activities for all ages.

Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade

When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, 1 p.m.

Where: Chinatown, NYC

Chinatown’s iconic Lunar New Year Parade celebrates its 27th anniversary in 2025. This vibrant event features dragon dancing, stunning outfits, martial-arts performances and more. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m., heading down Mott Street to Chatham Square, continuing along East Broadway toward the Manhattan Bridge, and ending on Forsyth Street near Grand Street and Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

For more details on how to volunteer, participate, or sponsor the parade, visit betterchinatown.com.