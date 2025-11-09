Man, 20, Sentenced to 17 Months Prison for 3 Antisemitic Assaults

Hate crimes don’t pay was the lesson a 20-year-old man, Tarek Bazrouk, learned recently when he was sentenced to 17 months in federal prison for three antisemitic hate crimes he committed from April 2024 to January 2025. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman.

Bazrouk was indicted in May 2025 and faced a maximum sentence of of 30 years had he not taken a plea deal.

According to the indictment, other public filings, and statements made in court:

First, on April 15, 2024, Bazrouk—while wearing a green headband typically worn by Hamas terrorists—attended a protest concerning the Israel/Hamas war outside the New York Stock Exchange. During the protest, Bazrouk was arrested by NYPD officers after lunging at a group of pro-Israel protesters. As he was being escorted to an NYPD vehicle, Bazrouk kicked a different individual—Victim-1, a Jewish college student—in the stomach. At the time of the assault, Victim-1 was standing near other Jewish protesters, who were wearing kippahs (aka yarmulkes, a brimless skullcaps traditionally worn by Jewish men), carrying Israeli flags, and singing Jewish songs.

On Dec. 9, 2024, Bazrouk assaulted another individual at a another Israel/Hamas protest outside Columbia University. The victim of the second assault—Victim-2—was a Jewish student attending Columbia. In this incident, Victim-2 and his brother were wearing kippahs, Victim-2 had an Israeli flag draped around his shoulders and was singing Jewish songs. As the protest continued, Bazrouk—whose mouth was covered—stole an Israeli flag from Victim-2’s brother and fled. After Victim-2 and his brother followed Bazrouk through a crowd to retrieve the flag, Bazrouk sneaked up beside Victim-2 and punched him in the face.

On Jan. 6, 2025, Bazrouk assaulted a third Jewish victim—Victim-3—at an Israel/Hamas protest near First Avenue and East 18th Street. Here, Victim-3 was wearing an Israeli flag around his shoulders, an Israeli flag hat, and a Star of David chain. Bazrouk who was wearing a keffiyeh on his face, made contact with Victim-3’s shoulder, and wrapped his foot around Victim-3’s ankle. Victim-3 attempted to push Bazrouk away and cursed at him. Bazrouk then punched Victim-3 in the nose.

After getting a judicial search warrant for Bazrouk’s cellphone, investigators found it contained sentiments revealing antisemitc bias. Among them: text messages where Bazrouk identified himself as a “Jew hater,” called Jews “worthless,” and exhorted “Allah” to “get us rid of [Jews].” Bazrouk also told a friend that he was “mad happy” to have learned that certain of his family members overseas are part of Hamas.

“Tarek Bazrouk not only targeted and assaulted his victims because of their faith—he attacked every Jewish New Yorker who should be able to practice their religion freely and without fear,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. “This sentencing sends a clear message: Antisemitism or any act of violence driven by hate will never be tolerated in our city. I thank the NYPD investigators, the FBI, and the prosecutors in the US Attorney’s Office for their unwavering work in bringing Tarek Bazrouk to justice.”