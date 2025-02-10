Man in Amazon Uniform Gropes Woman on J Train; Thug Bashes Man in Head in Ukrainian Bar

Forcible Touching, a Class A misdemeanor that New York State classifies as a sex crime, occurred on Feb. 5, at approximately 10:30 a.m. when an unidentified male approached a 23-year-old female on a Manhattan-bound J train at the Bowery Station and, while passing her, “grabbed the left side of her breast.”

It’s unknown where the suspect went afterward, but the incident itself is considered to have occurred within the confines of the 5th Precinct / Transit District 4.

As captured on a subway-car surveillance camera, the suspect, a smiling, fit-looking black male, likely in his late teens or 20s, appears to be a delivery worker for Amazon wearing attire that includes a gray winter hat with a light blue Amazon arrow logo; a blue and black Amazon shirt and a similarly colored vest over a baby blue and black Nike windbreaker. The suspect is also wearing black pants and what appears to be old-style corded Apple earphones with microphone.

BEER MUG BULLY ASSAULTS MAN IN BLUE AND GOLD TAVERN

A word to the wise imbiber: If you want to drink and fight, take yourself outside before you get into trouble or worse.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 inside the Blue and Gold Tavern at 79 E. 7th St., a suspect began a conversation with a 22-year-old male whom he then struck in the head with a glass mug. It’s unclear whether the mug was full, but after his surprise attack, the perpetrator fled west on foot, toward Second Avenue.

The victim, who sustained minor injuries, was transported to Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital by private means, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Photos from inside the Blue and Gold Tavern—its name honoring the strong Ukrainian heritage of this part of the East Village—show a light-skinned male, likely in his early 20s. His distinctive clothes include a green camouflage baseball cap with yellow writing on it and a brown T-shirt with an unknown green, white and yellow design. He is also wearing a greenish jacket, black pants, and sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.