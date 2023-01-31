Man Shot at Downtown Subway Sat Expected to Recover; Adams, Hochul Say Subway Crime Is Down 16 percent in three months

A 34 year old man shot twice in the torso is expected to recover from his wounds after being wounded on a moving N train near the Canal and Broadway stop early Saturday morning after getting into an argument with another man.

Police said they are searching for the suspect who fled the scene and are also searching for an unidentified woman who was with him.

The shooting comes as Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul in a joint appearance on Jan. 27 said subway crime is down 16 percent since the committed increased NYPD and MTA police patrols to the system in October.

“My number one priority as Governor is keeping New Yorkers safe, whether on the streets, in their homes, in their schools, or on the subway, and we will do whatever it takes to make our subways safer for riders,” Governor Hochul said. “Our Cops, Cameras, and Care initiative has cracked down on subway crime, helped those in need and continues to attract riders back to the subway system. We have worked closely with the Mayor and the NYPD, and we will continue to do whatever is needed to make New Yorkers safe on the subway.”

So far this year, there has been one killing on the subway, when a 34 year old man was shoved onto the tracks at an uptown #1 train platform at 96th Street and Broadway after getting into an argument with a suspect. Andre Boyce was arrested and charged with second degree manslaughter.

Mayor Adams, speaking at the same press conference held hours before news of the latest shooting acknowledged there is still work to be done. “Crime is going down, ridership is going up, and New Yorkers are feeling confident in their system. We have a long way to go, but this is the partnership we need to improve the subway system that is the lifeblood of our city, and we’re going to continue to move in the right direction.”