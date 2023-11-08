Man Sticks up Woman at 49th St. Subway, Another Man Fires Gun at Him

An attempted robbery dramatically escalated into a Wild West scenario at the 49th St. subway station (serving the N, R and W lines), after a bystander with his own idea of the law subjected fellow passengers to what the NYPD is calling “reckless endangerment.”

Cops claim that on the evening of November 7, an unidentified passenger with a B&H Electronics tote bag pulled out a gun and shot at 49 year-old Matthew Roesch, who was reportedly threatening a middle-aged woman on the platform and demanding her purse. Roesch, who is known to police, was arrested and charged with attempted robbery. He was not injured. Meanwhile, the vigilante remains on the lam.

Police have described the shooter as “35-45 years-old” and 5’9”, noting that the episode occurred just after 9 p.m. on the subway’s uptown platform.

At a press conference addressing the incident, New York City Transit president Richard Davey noted that the video of the shooting was “very unusual.” He clarified that “the shooter looks very calm, pulls out a gun, fires two shots and calmly puts the gun back in a bag and walks away...that’s not what we need. Weapons shouldn’t be on the streets of New York, but they are.”