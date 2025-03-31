Man Struck in Head With Bicycle on UWS; NYPD Seeks Suspects

Police are seeking any information on two suspects at the center of a violent assault last autumn on the Upper West Side.

A police report states that on October 16, around 6 p.m., two suspects on bicycles approached a 45-year-old man in the area of W. 82nd St. and Central Park West. An altercation of some kind took place, wherein the 45-year-old man was struck repeatedly over the head with one of the suspect’s bicycles. Following the attack, the two suspects fled on their bicycles. They were last seen heading southbound on Central Park West.

The victim suffered lacerations and cuts to his head and face. EMS arrived on scene, treated the victim, and transported him to Mt. Sinai Morningside Hospital. The victim suffered critical injuries, but was later noted as being in stable condition.

At press time, the police investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

In a social media post on NextDoor made by the Upper West Side Patch, users comments were conflicted. One user saw it is as some sort of karma, though did not say for whom. Another user bitterly complained about the prevalence of bikes in general, calling the bikes in the city “trouble.” A separate user took issue with the description of the crime, and was confused as to exactly how someone could have beern severely injured in such a way.

This attack adds to the list of recent violent incidents in the Central Park area. Earlier this month, an unidentified man wielding a small tree branch attacked a park goer over a verbal dispute. Central Park was also one of the sites of recent string of thefts by a gang of thieves on e-bikes.

An 18-year-old woman was also struck by a 34 year old man on an e-bike earlier this month while riding her own bike through Central Park. She was reported by FDNY to be unconscious and in serious condition before being transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center. Her condition was later changed to stable. The man involved in the accident did not require transport.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter.