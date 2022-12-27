Manhattan Slasher Nabbed by Cops

A vicious Manhattan slasher allegedly responsible for two knife murders and another pub attack in which three people were injured has been nabbed by police while driving a stolen car in the South Bronx.

The slashing rampage began Dec. 19 outside Sparks Pub on Ave. A near East 13th Street and ended with his arrest on 166th St. and Jerome Ave. on Dec. 24. In between, police said 35 year old Roland Codrington had attacked three people at Teddy’s Bar on upper Second Ave. on Dec. 22 and a few hours later after going for a walk in the park in Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem around 2:30 a.m., encountered pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry and stabbed him to death.

“The arrest happened after a department wide coordination of intelligence, resources and skill,” said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell in the December 26 press conference announcing the arrest and the end of the one man crime spree.

“While we applaud the great work of our officers, our hearts go out to the family and friends and loved ones of the victims who fell prey to this predator,” said Sewell.

Codrington of 2185 Second Ave. Manhattan was charged with two counts of murder in the homicides and two counts of attempted murder in a pub attack at Teddy’s Bar on Second Ave. and an assault with a baseball bat. Two days later, police stopped him while he and his girlfriend were driving a stolen black Mercedes Benz that belonged to Dr. Henry, who was last seen alive leaving his Spuyten Duyvil home in the Bronx on the evening of Dec. 22.

Baseball Bat Assault

After his altercation and knife attack at Teddy’s on Dec. 22, Codrington was quickly linked to the still unsolved murder of 51-year-old James Cunningham in the East Village on Dec. 19 thanks to matching his description on video surveillance. Police said he had been kicked out of Teddy’s Bar about a week earlier and had come back with a pit bull and carrying a baseball bat. Then he went behind the bar and used the bat in an attempt to strangle the female bartender. Cops said he had been kicked out of the pub about a week earlier and felt “disrespected.” When male patrons came to her aid, he took out a large knife and stabbed them.

The alleged assailant apparently went for a walk in Marcus Garvey Park a short distance away from the upper Second Ave. pub.

Separately, police said after they discovered Dr. Henry’s body, they began reviewing surveillance video and had seen a man and woman jump into the front seat of the black Mercedes belonging to Dr. Henry. After a massive police effort that included detectives, helicopters and transit officers, police spotted the car on an East Harlem street early on Christmas Eve. morning.

“Three sharp-eyed officers with the 30th Pct made the apprehension,” said NYPD chief of patrol John Chell at a press conference announcing the arrest.

“We don’t know he was involved in the homicide in the park until we stopped him in the car,” said Chell. Police subsequently learned that that Codrington’s girlfriend who was with him in the car was also present at two homicides and is being questioned, police said, but has not been charged. Police did not release her name.

From the initial arrest, cops soon linked him to the knife attack at Teddy’s on the upper East Side and the East Village slashing death two weeks earlier.

In the Dec. 19 attack, police said the victim had stopped for a drink inside Spikes, (formerly known as The HorseBox) on Avenue A between 13th and 14th, chatted with a few patrons after consuming a non alcoholic seltzer and stepped outside around 1 a.m.

Visible Blood Stains

Police said video surveillance showed the alleged assailant briefly encountered the victim in an encounter that quickly turned fatal. “There’s no prior interactions,” said NYPD chief of detectives James Essig at the press conference. “They have a 20 second caught on camera dispute.” Blood stains were still visible on the street outside 214 Ave. A, where Cunningham died.

A bartender at Spike’s told Straus News said the victim drank only a seltzer that night and lived nearby on 13th St., suggesting he was probably less than a block away from his home when the savage attack occurred.

Police said they are looking to see if there are other slashing attacks in Manhattan where Codriington – who has a long rap sheet with over 20 prior arrests and several stints in prison – may have been involved.

“We’re looking at all unprovoked stabbings throughout the city to see if he was involved in any others,” said Chell.

“It was just a great plan on Christmas Eve,” said Chell of the initial plan to close in on the stolen Mercedes. “When everyone else was out shopping, we were still working. Thank God we put this to bed.”