Matricide in the Heights: Harlem Community Heartbroken After Son Slays Beauty Shop Owner

New details have been released regarding the murder of Vianel Garcia on July 14th. The 44-year-old woman was a victim of murder from her 22 year-old son, Miguel Duval, who apparently beat her to death after pushing her down a hill in Washington Heights.

The East Harlem community where Garcia ran her beauty salon for years was heartbroken over the senseless murder. “Vianel was a leader in the Harlem community, she did my hair making me beautiful for years, and was a regular in my nail salon in NYC,’ wrote Kristin Davis in a Facebook post. “She helped me countless times as our shops were a few doors apart. I am heartbroken over her tragic passing. Please pray for her family.”

A GoFundMe drive started by Gianny Garcia had raised over $17,000 from nearly 300 donors to pay for funeral expenses for the beloved beauty shop owner by mid-day July 26.

Police said Garcia initially went to visit her son in Washington Heights at a homeless shelter he lived and noticed his hands were bleeding and urged him to visit the emergency room, police said.

Duval allegedly expressed that he was hungry, and would like to eat before they focused on anything else. The two went to get food together, before going to Fort Washington Park, near 165 Street and Riverside Drive. At around 4:15 p.m., their conversation quickly went awry, as witnesses reported hearing Garcia scream as the two fell down a grassy embankment near where they were seated to eat and converse, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives, Joseph Kenny.

The screams projecting from Garcia were reported to become muffled shortly after they began, as her son reportedly beat her to unconsciousness with a stick and rock that he picked up. After 911 was called and EMS arrived and carried her off the embankment, she was rushed to Harlem Hospital, but she had succumbed to head injuries. It was originally reported that her falling down the embankment is what caused the injuries that led to death, but it’s now reported that it was in tandem with the brutal beating.

Duval made his way up the embankment and back on the street, where he was found bloody and covered in scratches, which is when witnesses called 911. Duval was apprehended at the scene. According to the NYPD’s Kenny, Duval claimed family issues and past abuse was what fueled his actions.

Duval was under the care of a psychiatrist at a hospital near the shelter where he lived. It was reported by former neighbors of Duval that he appeared to be suffering from some sort of mental illness.

The mother and son had previously lived together in Harlem.

Garcia was known around her neighborhood in East Harlem for her salon, Vianel Beauty Salon, a place that she ran for many years, where countless New Yorkers would go to get their hair done. Friends, family, and clients were seen mourning her death around East Harlem, including a shrine of flowers and candles that was planted in front or her salon.