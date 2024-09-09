Mayor Eric Adams Has COVID-19

Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for his administration confirmed to Straus News. He cancelled most of his schedule’s in-person events, City Hall said, including a roundtable with members of the Jewish community and ethic media representatives. It is unclear when he will be able to return to in-person duties, although he will reportedly try to work virtually as much as possible.

Adams also contracted COVID-19 in 2022, on his 100th day in office. COVID cases reportedly surged this summer, although totals are declining; there were 405 daily cases in the past week, compared to 1,085 during the week ending July 25, city data shows.

Hizzoner has already had an eventful week before the diagnosis, with federal investigators seizing the phones of NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban and NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks. Two deputy mayors also had their phones seized–Phillip Banks, David’s brother, and First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. No arrests have been made, and Adams has not been charged.

In a leaked September 6 staff call, NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol perhaps best summarized the state of Adams’s administration after the federal seizures, and before the COVID diagnosis: “This is not good. There’s a lot going on in the city and the thing that I’m most concerned about is city leadership being distracted.”