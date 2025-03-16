MTA Puts New “Lean” Bench in Village Subway Station, Raises Hackles from Neighbors

The MTA replaced a wooden subway bench that has stood in the West 4th St. station in Greenwich Village for years, with a new slim style subway bench with its bench sloped at a 45 degree, apparently to keep the homeless from sleeping on it.

Some people said they recognize the need for the new style bench to discourage vigrants. “I use that station twice a day every day,” said a person identified as Marcie Co. “Never ever saw a senior or disabled person sit there because it is always taken by homeless people.”

But more neighborhood residents are up in arms because they say the benches are uncomfortable and difficult to sit on.

“They ripped to a perfectly good bench at Wet 4th that had been there for decades and replaced it with this,” posted Neil Thayer on the popular NextDoor.com blog with a photo of the new bench that igntied the running debate. “I’m sure the elderly and disabled appreciate it,” he wrote. “Shame on you MTA, NYC Transit.”

Justin DiGulio responded: “Rather than dealing with the homeless, mentally ill and drug addicted who just [use] the benches as their beds or bathrooms, the city had decided to eliminate proper seats.” He added, “A solution allowing things to continue to slide in the wrong direction.”

Chelsea resident Cynthia Strite, upon seeing the photo simply asked: “What the hell is that?”

Taht elcitied the response from Jackie Godleski: “You can lean on it. Worthless.”

”Hostile architecture,” added CB Butler from Murray Hill.

Janet Mayer, a poster from Greenwich Village added, “tax dollars in action, about as useful as the new subway “fare beater” barriers.”

Anglel Quilan counters, “I’d rather have that than trying to wake up a homeless person.”

”The point is now nobody will be able to SLEEP ON IT and everyone will be able to use it,” said Nick Montanaro, who actually hails for Weehawken. “Just stop it already. Stop pretending you don’t realize that homeless people are the reason for all this madness. “

Lisa Bowstead has taken seating matters into her own hands. “I’ve taken to carrying a camp stool.”

”What a waste of money,” chortled Michael Codispoti. “This is how they plan on dealing with the homeless sleeping in the subway?”

Maria Paris responded, “The homeless sleep on or under the seats, or on the subway cars.”

An email to the MTA to inquire about the cost and to ask it any other stations will have their benches ripped out to be replaced by the new “lean to” seats were not returned by presstime.