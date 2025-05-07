Museum Rising: NY Historical Tops Out on its new $175M Wing

The New York Historical, formerly the New-York Historical Society has topped out on the new four story wing it is building at 170 Central Park West and said the $175 million expansion is now fully funded.

The museum’s transformation is not only physical. Its new name and visual identity developed with global branding firm Lippincott signal a forward-looking mission. By removing the antiquated hyphen in “New-York” and dropping “Society,” the institution aims to be more inclusive and accessible. Its new logo features a stylized letter “H,” symbolizing history, heritage, and New York City’s role as a bridge among cultures.

The institution recently unveiled renderings and plans for the Tang Wing for American Democracy, a major new addition set to open in 2026, just in time for the United States’ 250th anniversary and the museums 220th anniversary.

The announcement was made ahead of a recent naturalization ceremony at the museum, where 75 new Americans were sworn in an apt reflection of the museum’s enduring mission to promote civic engagement and democratic education.

Thanks to a transformative gift from philanthropists Dr. Agnes Hsu-Tang and Oscar L. Tang, the new 70,000-square-foot wing will be fully funded, with a total project budget of $175 million. The Tang Wing will serve as a hub for exhibitions, education, and reflection on democracy in America past, present, and future.

“This fall brings several important milestones for New York’s first museum,” said Dr. Louise Mirrer, President and CEO of The New York Historical. “Agnes and Oscar’s most generous gift enables us to greatly expand teaching and celebrating democracy here in New York, our nation’s first capital.”

At the heart of this expansion is an enlarged Academy for American Democracy, which will now reach over 30,000 students annually, a tenfold increase from its previous capacity. Through immersive programs and hands-on learning, the Academy will help young people better understand the foundations of American government and civic life.

The wing will also be home to the first permanent location for the American LGBTQ+ Museum. With dedicated gallery space and a rooftop garden, the museum will offer a vital platform to explore and celebrate LGBTQ+ history and culture in the United States.

Additional features include new classrooms, exhibition galleries, and a conservation studio, expanding the Society’s capacity for research, education, and preservation.

Visitors can also look forward to the Stuart and Jane Weitzman Shoe Museum, a unique exhibition that traces 300 years of women’s history through the lens of footwear, showcasing how style, function, and identity intersect across time.

Another highlight is the Dorothy Tapper Goldman Center for Teaching Democracy, designed to support civics education through professional development for educators and research opportunities for scholars.

Finally, in partnership with City University of New York (CUNY), the society ociety is launching a newly enhanced Master’s program in Museum Studies, aimed at diversifying the museum workforce and preparing a new generation of professionals to lead cultural institutions forward.

The architectural design of the Tang Wing, by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern, will use granite from the same Maine quarry as the museum’s original structure, blending historical continuity with modern expansion.

For Dr. Agnes Hsu-Tang, the expansion speaks to a deeper mission: “Our work is urgently needed more than ever at this inflection point of our nation’s history.” With this bold new chapter, The New York Historical is poised to reaffirm its role as a guardian of the nation’s democratic legacy and a platform for dialogue and education for generations to come.