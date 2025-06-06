New Design Unveiled for The Avenir, a Mixed-Use Casino Development on Far West Side

A new architectural vision for the Avenir, a proposed mixed-use complex on Manhattan’s Far West Side across from the Javits Convention Center which hopes to land a casino license has been revealed by Silverstein Properties.

The 45 story tower calls for a 1,000-room luxury hotel, restaurants, a food hall, and a casino facility, if Silverstein and its two gambling partners–Rush Street Gaming and Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment–secure one of the three downstate casino licenses expected to be awarded this year.

The new project is designed by CetraRuddy Architecture in collaboration with Steelman Partners and shows a tower that is expected to rise 785 feet tall. Its amentities are proposed to include a wellness center, an outdoor pool, a boutique entertainment venue, and a community gallery.

Casino’s in Manhattan have faced stiff resistance from community boards and local activists. That is why a potential rival, the Related Companies and its gaming partner Wynn Resorts, said they were dropping out of the derby to obtain a casino license. Related is pressing ahead with development plans on the northern end of the Hudson rail yards which will include mixed use commercial and residential units and possibly a hotel.

Perhaps hoping to quiet some of the skeptics, Silverstein said that the casino it is proposing to build a complex where the casino will occupy only 12 percent of the total square footage and is trying to build something that adds to the neighborhood ambiance with a gently rolling wave like facade with an eye on the pedestrian experience.

“We designed The Avenir as though the neighborhood is a campus, architecturally tying all the elements so they work seamlessly together,” according to Silverstein Properties CEO Lisa Silverstein

The design includes a nine-story podium, scaled to its surroundings, rising to a 45-story tower with biophilic green rooftops. The structure’s sculptural form and rhythmic façade aim to soften the visual impact while contributing to the city’s architectural skyline. Entrances along 41st Street and 11th Avenue, including a porte-cochère, area designed to ensure efficient pedestrian and vehicular flow.

And similar to the Soloviev project on the East Side near the United Nations which proposes a public part atop its underground casino and a Museum of Democracy and some affordable housing units, the Avenir will also feature a public community gallery on 11th Avenue, offering space for artistic, cultural, and educational events. This gallery, with 45-foot-high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass, will showcase local artists and be accessible to the public.

Public amenities will include a sixth-floor food hall highlighting neighborhood chefs, a 150-seat entertainment venue, and a seventh-floor conference center with a grand ballroom. The eighth and ninth floors will house a spa, fitness center, and an outdoor pool with city views.

To support housing needs, the project includes a plan for over 100 permanently affordable housing units off-site, available via the NYC housing lottery. This initiative aligns with Manhattan Community Board 4’s call for more affordable housing in the area. Silverstein said it has a proven track record in this domain, with past developments like River Place and Silver Towers contributing hundreds of affordable units to the local housing stock.

Lisa Silverstein is promising “more than 100 apartments that are 100 percent and permanently affordable off-site” available to New Yorkers via the city’s housing lottery system.

“Over the last 40 years, we have invested heavily in this neighborhood, and care deeply about the fabric of this community,” she said.

While some local activists are dead set against gambling outlets in Manhattan, labor unions are strong supportive. The Avenir is expected to generate 4,000 construction jobs and over 5,000 permanent positions once it opens. It is also promising support for the MTA and local businesses.

The 2.1 acre project site on W. 41st St. between Tenth and Eleventh Avenues, is already owned and controlled by Silverstein Properties, is shovel-ready and does not require additional land-use approvals.

Silverstein Properties is owned by real estate mogul Larry Silverstein, who built One World Trade, but there is fierce competition for the three downstate licenses. In the Times Square neighborhood, Casears is teaming up with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and the developer SL Green. The Soloviev Group is proposing to build a mixed use facility with a casino as part of its Freedom Plaza project along the East River. It is teaming up with gaming company Mohegan. Saks Fifth Ave., which was proposing a casino atop its flagship department store said it was dropping out in April, but it had never announced a gaming partner.

Most observers think two “racinos”–race tracks with existing slot machine gambling–are likely to scoop up two of the three licenses up for grabs since they are likely to face the least community resistance. Yonkers Raceway in Westchester and Aqueduct in southeast Queens are the two racino projects. The New York Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen, is also hoping to build a mixed use residential/commercial/ casino in the land near Citi Field in Willets Point, Queens.

The New York Gaming Facility Location Board has ordered casino bids to be submitted by June 27. In order to qualify, bidders are required to secure approval from its Community Advisory Committee, prove compliance and approval with all required state and local zoning requirements, and pay a $1 million application fee to the New York State Gaming Commission to cover costs associated with reviewing the scheme.

Each CAC must approve the casino plan with a two-thirds majority threshold. For bids within NYC, a CAC is composed of six members — the state governor, NYC mayor, and applicable state senator, assembly member, borough president, and city councilmember.