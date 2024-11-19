NYC Elevates Drought Watch Into Drought Warning

With the prolonged dry spell affecting New York’s water reserves showing little signs of abating, NY Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams upgraded New York City’s drought advisory level from drought watch to drought warning on Nov. 18.

It’s the first time a drought warning has been announced in 22 years, and comes paired with the pausing of a $2 billion rehabilitation of the Delaware Aqueduct, which provides half of NYC’s water supply by connecting reservoirs in the Catskills to Yonkers. A drought warning is the second-most intense drought designation, and can escalate into a drought emergency, followed by a drought disaster. A drought “watch” was initially announced on Nov. 2.

According to officials, a drought warning comes with intensified voluntary water conservation efforts, including by local residents and city and state governments. Those responsible for public water supplies, as well as relevant private industries, will be advised to create local drought contingency plans.

“Our city vehicles may look a bit dirtier, and our subways may look a bit dustier, but it’s what we have to do to delay or stave off a more serious drought emergency,” Mayor Adams said in a statement accompanying the drought warning. “We need New Yorkers to continue to save water, too, so we can water our parks and fill our pools this coming summer. New Yorkers always look out for each other. We are resilient and we will get through this together.”

The elevated drought level comes as wildfires have tore through some of the city’s dried-out parks, including multiple brush fires in Manhattan’s Inwood Hill Park, with the latest one extinguished on the day of the drought warning.

Mayor Adams alluded to these during his weekly press avail on Nov. 19, where he reiterated that grilling in NYC’s parks is now banned: “We’ve had over 300 brush fires in our city. That’s up to the FDNY, the Department of Parks, and others who are responding to these brush fires to minimize the damage. We’re reminding New Yorkers that if you’re dealing with breathing or respiratory issues, to be conscious of it. Stay indoors if possible. Use air conditioner and other ways of filtering the air.”

Mayor Adams also gave New Yorkers tips on water conservation methods at his weekly press conference. He claimed that he was avoiding taking long showers, as well as stopping himself from leaving the water running while brushing his teeth and shaving.

Other water conservation suggestions that officials have made include: using a broom instead of a hose to clean driveways and sidewalks, washing cars less frequently, doing only full loads of dishes or laundry, fixing leaks in pipes or home fixtures, not flushing the toilet unnecessarily, and using recycled water to nourish plants.

Manhattan residents have also been advised to take certain precautions if they go on a camping trip, so as not to inadvertently cause a wildfire. For example, using existing campfire rings should be prioritized, and building campfires near overhanging branches or stray twigs is risky. Most importantly, never leave an active campfire unattended, and make sure to check under rocks for remaining embers after dousing one.