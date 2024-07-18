One Could Call it a ‘Sure Shot’ — Beastie Boys NYC Street Signs Sell Out in Under Three Hours

Three white, middle-class, Jewish New Yorkers were partly responsible for rap reaching a mainstream audience. Now was time for their city to celebrate.

Following a street co-named in their honor, the DOT gave fans the chance to own a piece of authentic Beastie Boys history: their own “Beastie Boys Square” street sign, named for the corner of Ludlow and Rivington Streets.

The trio are celebrating their seminal sophomore album’s 35th anniversary. “Paul’s Boutique,” released on July 25, 1989, became the blueprint for the hip-hop sampling that surged in the ‘90s. The intersection on the album’s front cover, now “Beastie Boys Square,” became its own NYC landmark, so, as a part of their monthly “sign drops,” the DOT released 75 of these signs for New Yorkers to purchase for $75—and it was sold out in a matter of hours.

“Our CityStore is a time capsule for all things New York City and that includes honoring the indelible legacy hip-hop has had on shifting culture and connecting people,” said Louis A. Molina, commissioner of the Department of Citywide Administrative Services. “Our continued partnership with NYC DOT is truly a special way to pay homage to our city’s rich and diverse culture.”

CityStore is the official store for the City of New York, celebrating its history with unique NYC-centric gifts. One hundred percent of all sales, including those of the monthly sign drops, benefit the City.

“Each month, our limited edition sign drops give the public a chance to own an authentic piece of our city and to celebrate,” said Nick Benson, the DOT’s chief communications officer and deputy commissioner.

The new sign drop initiative, started last month, is meant to take a “creative approach” in connection and sales to help raise awareness for the agency’s work, Benson said. The DOT wants to engage with the people they serve every day, he said, and this is a fun way to do so.

To commemorate Pride month, the DOT’s first-ever sign drop offered the public a chance to own a piece of LGBTQ+ history, selling the sign at Christopher Street/Stonewall Place. The DOT hopes to offer more of these unique finds that celebrate New York in unique ways, like this hidden gem in an iconic trio’s discography.

“Fans across the world travel to Ludlow and Rivington Streets to pay homage to the Beastie Boys and ‘Paul’s Boutique,’ a landmark album that pushed the boundaries,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriquez. “We look forward to our next monthly sign drop, which allow all who love New York City to celebrate the people, places, and special occasions that make this the greatest city in the world.”