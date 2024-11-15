Police Seek Public’s Help to Catch Man Who Raped Sleeping Woman in Car on East Side

Police are looking for a suspect that they say raped a 30-year-old woman in his car after they met for the first time at an East Side bar last month.

The woman was said to have met the individual at bar near E. 29th and Second Ave. and left with him shortly before 4 a.m. on Oct. 27, police said.

The victim did not know the suspects name. Although Second Ave. is a downtown street, cops said the suspect fled “northbound in a white Chevy Malibu with tinted windows (license plate unknown).”

Thought that would appear to have him going the wrong way up a one way street, there was no surveillance photos of the car or its license plate.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital.

Police released a photo of the suspect walking but did not have a photo or video of the car.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). police said. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.