Politicos Turn Into Fashionistas and Hit Runway at Bipartisan Gracie Mansion Fashion Show

Local elected officials turned into fashionistas on Sept. 10 as they staged their own bipartisan fashion show at Gracie Mansion on Sept. to highlight home grown designers while raising money for the Gracie Mansion Conservancy.

The show, entitled “Style Across the Aisle,” saw 25 politicians—including Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, former U.S. Congress Member Carolyn Maloney and Assembly member Rebecca Seawright—strut down the runway wearing designs from their local districts.

“It’s about unity, about coming together beyond political lines,” said the show’s organizer, Skye Ostreicher, who noted it was being held a few hours before the fireworks erupted at the presidential debate between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Tonight marks the first presidential debate—a time when Republicans and Democrats usually clash—but here, it’s bipartisan. Both sides of the aisle are represented, literally walking the same runway. ‘Style Across the Aisle’ is about showing how fashion can transcend divides and bring us together.”

Built in 1799, Gracie Mansion where Mayor Eric Adams currently resides, is the oldest surviving wooden structure in Manhattan and requires frequent repairs, maintenance of the surrounding landscape and gardens. The not-for-profit Gracie Mansion Conservancy also provide educational services, including publications and tours.

The fashion show was set under a tent on Gracie Mansion’s lush, manicured lawns with the East River glistening in the background, The weather was perfect—bright and crisp—and the energy even brighter.

Ostricher said she first conceived the idea more than two years ago. “Like they say, when you manifest something, you can bring it to life,” she said.

Ostreicher’s passion for creating meaningful connections and driving change inspired her to launch her own company, In The Room Media. Style Across the Aisle was produced in collaboration with the staff of the Gracie Mansion Conservancy.

The tickets to the event were sold for $1,000 and it drew about 200 guests. Organizers did not have a final tally on how much was raised by the event after expenses. All guests were given a goody bag which included discount coupons from local designers. and Aphrodise Champagne, one of the sponsors, added a rose gold goblet for the guests.

The event showcased designs from local small businesses while putting the spotlight on elected officials—from city council members to NYS Assembly members— like Rebecca Seawright from the Upper East Side, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, NYC council member Farah Louis from Brooklyn. Some elected officials from the outer boroughs included David Carr from Staten Island and even Long Island where Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney took to the stage. From Queens came city council members Vickie Paladino and Shekar Krishnan, Laurie Cumbo–who’s the Commissioner of Cultural Affairs amongst many other dignitaries–all of whom donned homegrown creations on the runway.

“Style Across the Aisle is about celebrating the talent in our communities and showing that collaboration is possible, even across party lines,” Ostreicher said.

“Fashion is such an important industry in New York,” noted former Congress member Carolyn Maloney who has long been an advocate for women’s rights and NYC’s creative industries.

“It creates a tremendous amount of jobs, and while New York is known for many things—finance, medicine, you name it—we’re also the fashion capital of the United States, and arguably the world,” she said. “We sell more fashion than anywhere else, and we need to preserve the Garment District, protect the industry, and support the talent driving it forward.”

Maloney was showcasing the work of Karolina Zmarlak. “Karolina came here, went to FIT, and opened her own business—a woman-owned business—creating sleek, wonderful pieces,” Maloney said, turning to show off the jacket Zmarlak designed for the event. “This jacket is not just functional but carries a message on the back in support of the Equal Rights Amendment. I’m thrilled to be wearing Carolina’s work and supporting her journey as part of this incredible industry.”

New York City’s “Nightlife Mayor”Jeff Garcia, champions the bar and restaurant industry was a natural fit for Style Across the Aisle. “Skye’s idea of hosting this at Gracie Mansion during Fashion Week is a perfect way to showcase local talent,” he said. Representing his Washington Heights roots, he proudly wore a Caribbean Dominican Cabana or guayabera and matching pants designed by Johan Hernandez. ”It feels incredible to wear something that connects me to my community,” he added.

Among the array of designers was Kevin Ligon, a formerly incarcerated individual who turned his life around. He now has his own label called “Simply Ravishin” and is currently designing for rappers like NBA Young Boy, Lil Uzi Vert and more. At Style Across the Aisle, he designed an outfit for NYS Inspector General Lucy Lang. “I’m so excited to be supporting a mission-driven local artist,” said. Lang, whose office oversees state executive agencies like the Department of Corrections. “I feel really glad to have had the opportunity to be dressed by a designer who shares that vision and exemplifies that mission,” she added.

Julia Haart, a fashion designer and entrepreneur who gained widespread attention through the Netflix series “My Unorthodox Life,” chronicling her personal and professional journey from leaving an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community to a business woman was also on hand.

“Fashion and art have the power to bring us together,” she said. “We all risk becoming fundamentalists if we can’t listen to different opinions or stand together on things like equality, ending racism, and anti-Semitism. Seeing people from all walks of life, across the aisle, celebrating creativity and fashion gives me hope,” she said.

The runway appearance of Jackson Heights Council Member Shekhar Krishnan was marked by an impromptu dance to the beats of Punjabi MC. “When the music hit, I felt the energy and just went with it,” he explained. “It was a spontaneous moment, but it really captured the joy and excitement of the evening.”

The event that started at 4:30 ended at about 7 with wines, cocktails and amuse-bouche being served outdoors in the lawns. The food was made in the Gracie Mansion Conservancy kitchen and the highlight of the menu was the Gracie Garden Mushroom En Croute. As the name suggests, the mushrooms were grown in the Gracie Gardens.