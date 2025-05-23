Protestor Attacks Cop in Union Square Park; Man Gropes Man in Subway

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual who attacked a cop during a recent pro-Palestinian protest in Union Square Park, within the confines of the 13th Precinct. Details are as follows:

On Thursday, May 15, at approximately 8:16pm, a 39-year-old male NYPD police officer was in uniform, performing his duties—which included monitoring a group of pro-Palestinian protestors—when an unidentified man approached the cop and pushed a barrier into his face.

The attacker then fled, while EMS responded and transported the officer to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspect in the attack is described as a male with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, all-black clothing, and what appears to be a black-and-white-checked keffiyeh or other cloth wrapped around his head.

Although the surveillance image is blurry, the man seems to have an unidentified makeshift weapon in his left hand.

The protestors were in Union Square at the behest of the pro-Palestinian group Within Our Lifetime, which has been linked to numerous confrontations with police and public events and spaces, including parades, libraries, and museums. The May 15 demonstration began in downtown Brooklyn at around 4pm, marched over the Brooklyn Bridge and arrived at Union Square Park around 7pm.

Man Gropes Man on L Train Platform

From the 13th Precinct / Transit District 4 comes yet another report of forcible touching.

Monday, May 19, at approximately 5:53pm, a 29-year-old male victim was on the L train platform at Union Square. An unidentified male approached the victim from behind and grabbed his buttocks.

Surveillance footage showed that the suspected groper got off at the Third Avenue stop and fled to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The sought individual is described as a male, likely black, with a dark complexion, approximately 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants, black-and-white sneakers and carrying a dark-colored duffel bag.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.