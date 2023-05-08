Protestors angry about Jordan Neely’s killing arrested on subway tracks as charges for Daniel Penny remain uncertain

Ever since Jordan Neely, a 30 year-old homeless man, was killed by ex-Marine Daniel Penny on an F train on May 1st, New York residents have been riveted by what legal repercussions–if any–would be handed down for what the medical examiner has said was a homicide.

Police initially released Penny without filing charges, but sources told ABC News that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is considering empaneling a grand jury next week.

Attorney Thomas Kenniff, who is representing Penny, told the publication Gothamist that “I would just encourage everyone to see how things unfold and be respectful of the presumption of innocence.” Kenniff notably ran against Alvin Bragg for the DA position last year as the Republican Party’s nominee.

Meanwhile, as public outrage has mounted over the killing, protests have spread through the streets–and the subways. Photos taken on the evening of Saturday, May 6th captured a throng of protestors on the tracks at the 63rd Street-Lexington Ave. station. Hundreds of demonstrators had descended towards the platform, and at least 13 of those that had jumped onto the tracks were arrested.

A summons was given to one of the arrested, while the others received a bevy of different charges including: resisting arrest, assault, obstructing governmental administration, unlawful interference of a railroad train, and trespassing. The MTA put out an alert that F and Q trains would be delayed shortly after 6 PM, but service resumed around 7 PM.