Protests in NY Stay Largely Peaceful in Wake of Release of Tyre Nichols Video

Hundreds of protestors massed in Union Square then marched to Times Square, growing in numbers as they made their way up Eighth Ave in the wake of the release of videos of the assault by five Memphis police officers that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols went into a coma and died three days after the vicious assault by the five officers who were fired by the Memphis PD and now face at least two of the cops involved are facing second degree murder charges.

The NYPD had stepped up security around local precincts fearing that local protests might take out their resentment against local precincts. Barricades were put up on streets that local precincts close to the protestors such as MidTown North on 35th St. and the 13th Pct near Union Square. But most of the streets were by open quickly as protestors moved on without incident.

But despite the chants of “no justice, no peace” and “say his name, Tyre Nichols!” and some calling for defunding the police, there were few clashes.

“We’re out here because we’re demanding justice after another police murder. It’s violent, brutal and racist,” said Karla Reyes, a public school teacher. She was part of a protestors who gathered on the steps outside Moynihan Station and joined up with other protestors making their way up Eight Ave. from Union Square toward Times Square.

After about four hours of marching and protesting, the crowd dispersed on Friday, Jan. 27 shortly before 11 pm.

During the protest, one person jumped on a squad car and smashed its window and was arrested. Police said three were arrested in mid-town, but no names were released.

The video involving the brutal beating in Memphis shows one police bashing Nichols with a police baton, and then when he falls to the ground is kicked by another officer. The video showed officers high fiveing one another after the assault while a seriously injured Nichols was propped up against a police car. Nichols and the five officers who attacked him were all black, which may have diffused some of the tension that was evident in protest marches following the death of George Floyd, a black man, killed when a white officer kneeled on his neck and suffocated him.

The video does not show why police initially tried to detain him at a traffic stop.