Puerto Rican Day Parade Draws Over 1 Million

Puerto Ricans are one of the largest ethnic groups in New York City, and have shaped the identity of many neighborhoods across the city to the extent that they have earned a nickname that defines the community: Nuyoricans.

The Parade took place on Fifth Avenue, beginning at 44th Street and finishing on 79th Street, spilling over to the many stores and restaurants on Madison Avenue and into Central Park for a quiet break amidst the party. This year’s theme was “ Platando Bandera ”, which means “plant the flag”. The theme reflects Puerto Rico’s dedication to its heritage and contributions to cultures around the world. Estimates say over one million people gathered at the parade.

Miquelo, a half-Puerto Rican influencer from the Bronx who goes by Nycgoodvibes, celebrated his fortieth year at the parade. “I come every year, this is a staple of New York City. I’m from the Bronx, the heritage, the community, the culture here [the parade], it’s all the Bronx, so the whole Bronx comes to Manhattan”, he said. “It’s peaceful out here, there is a big police presence, and there are no problems. Everything is beautiful.”

Puerto Rico is famous for its vibrant musical, artistic, and sporty culture. Boxer Amanda Serrano, actress Gina Rodriguez from “Jane the Virgin”, and even world-famous rapper Bad Bunny made special appearances. Groups like the Puerto Rican ice hockey team, University of Puerto Rico Greek organizations, and Puerto Rican-themed Star Wars characters, with a red, white, and blue Darth Vader covered in stars, joined in on the parade.

A Puerto Rican national liberation group was present, but wearing only black and white. Puerto Rico’s red, white, and blue flag is reminiscent of that of the United States. Many people waved black and white flags—in protest of American control over the island.

Mayor Eric Adams attended the event, days after hosting a Puerto Rican heritage reception at Gracie Mansion. Likely hoping to shore up the Puerto Rican vote before the election, he refers to Puerto Rico as New York’s “Sixth Borough,” on X. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Bronx native with Puerto Rican roots, also appeared at the parade, alongside mayoral candidate Zoran Mamdani, whom she recently endorsed. Senator Chuck Schumer, Governor Kathy Hochul, and mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo also attended.

The Parade also welcomed people from outside the city. This included Maggie, who is neither Puerto Rican nor a New Yorker. “We came from Tampa, Florida. I’m with my mother and my daughter, my mother who lives in Boston. I married a Puerto Rican guy, so she’s half Puerto Rican, but I’m not Puerto Rican, I’m Peruvian. Today I had a great time, an awesome time, I love the live music, the energy, very happy people, and dancing, I love to dance to salsa.” Maggie and her family were delighted to see AOC. “We love to see AOC, she was here!”

As young children played soccer with a Coca-Cola can under the awning of the Emanu-el Temple, float after float cruised down Fifth Avenue, sporting a mix of different music and dance styles: rap, mambo, salsa, and more.

One of the performers, Mariangely, a salsa dancer from Puerto Rico, described her experience. “I am with a group of salsa. They got this spot, I’m not sure how, but it was fun. It’s nice to see all the people screaming and so passionate about being Puerto Rican and having Puerto Rican family.” And her daughter who accompanied, her said of their time at the parade, “You have a great time here!”