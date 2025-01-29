Rebel Tenant Leader at Elliott-Chelsea Houses Calls Her Upset Victory a “Turning Point”

Renee Keitt calls her election as president of the tenant’s association at Elliott-Chelsea Houses a “turning point” for the future of the complex, which houses 2,400 low-income New Yorkers on some of the priciest real estate in the city.

Built after World War II (between 1947 and 1960) the 1000 apartments are now in need of extensive and expensive rehabilitation (over a billion dollar’s worth, the city says), as is much of the rest of the city’s public housing.

But Keitt ran for head of the tenant’s association on a platform opposed to the city’s plan to address the cost of these repairs by tearing down the whole development and letting private developers rebuild it as a mix of low, middle and upper income housing.

“Renee Keitt, who campaigned on a strong anti-demolition platform, has earned widespread support from residents for her unwavering commitment to protecting the homes and rights of tenants,” said a statement in which she declared victory Tuesday (January 28). “Her leadership platform focused on fighting against policies and proposals that threaten to displace residents or erode the fabric of the community.”

Keitt narrowly defeated the long-time tenant leader, Darlene Waters, who had championed the redevelopment plan. The vote, at a tenants meeting, was 70 to 66 and certficiation of Keitt’s victory was temporarily delayed while the New York City Housing Authority investigated, and rejected, a protest by Waters.

Keitt takes office Tuesday, Feb 4, NYCHA officials said.

The tenants do not have a specific veto, but Mayor Adams and NYCHA officials have said they want the redevelopment to be “tenant led” and have repeatedly said a majority expressed report in a survey.

Keitt rejects that, saying tenants were ill informed and the survey was badly worded. She noted that the proposed redevelopment is currently undergoing environmental review, a chance for tenants, and others, to intervene.

“As the new President, Renee Keitt has pledged to serve and represent all tenants equally,” her victory statement said, “ensuring their voices are heard and their concerns addressed. Transparency will be a cornerstone of her leadership, as she is committed to bringing accurate and comprehensive information to residents about issues that impact their homes and neighborhood, including the large-scale urban renewal proposal currently spearheaded by NYCHA, Related Companies, and Essence Development.”

Neither Related nor its development partner, Essence, have commented on Keitt’s victory.

“NYCHA looks forward to continuing our work alongside the tenant leadership and residents of Fulton and Elliott-Chelsea as we take the crucial next steps toward redeveloping the campuses and improving the quality of their lives,” said a NYCHA spokesman, Andrew Sklar.

Sklar Added: “Since 2019, residents have participated in unprecedented, detailed, and collaborative meetings and workshops to learn about the infrastructure and financial needs of their apartments, buildings, and campuses. Throughout this six-year engagement process, residents have overwhelmingly made their voices heard, and themselves have outlined a plan that not only addresses over $900 million in mounting physical needs at the developments but creates a more equitable living experience for NYCHA residents in Chelsea, inclusive of modern amenities and accessibility features, while maintaining their rights and protections.”

The redevelopment proposal would include both the Elliott-Chelsea Houses and the nearby Fulton Houses. The president of the tenants association at Fulton Houses, a proponent of the redevelopment, was narrowly reelected last year.

Under the plan, the city and the developers say virtually all the present tenants could remain in their apartments while new buildings are built for them on adjacent property within the current campus. After they move into those buildings, their old buildings would be torn down to make way for middle class and luxury housing.

Mayor Adams has said he hopes the plan could be a model for funding the rehabilitation and generally reinventing the nature of public housing in New York.

“As the newly elected President of the Elliott-Chelsea Houses Resident Association I have a unique opportunity to serve the community that has been the foundation of my life and growth,” Keitt said. “The work begins.”