Rescued Puppy “Hudson” Finds a Forever Home with Family of NYPD Officer Who Saved Her

A dog who was rescued from the East River six weeks ago, is being adopted by the family of one of the police officers who helped pull her from the water off of the South Street Seaport.

The NYPD Harbor Unit responded to a 911 call on March 30 and officers Jared DeSalvo, Jenny Driscoll, and Joe Piscine worked together to rescue the small dog.

The trio wrapped the dog in blankets and gave her the nickname “Hudson” after the body of water on the other side of Manhattan. Officer DeSalvo said his family feel in love with the pup immediately.

Nobody discovered how the pup ended up in the water and an owner never came forward to claim the little pooch that Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC) said is a female Maltese estimated to be less than two years old.

Officer DeSalvo and his family expressed interest in adopting Hudson from the very beginning. However, they patiently waited to see if her original owner would come forward. Despite the widespread publicity on tv and in newspapers about the feel good rescue, no one claimed the dog after nearly a month and half where she was being care for by foster caregivers under the supervision of ACC.

This gave the DeSalvo family the chance to officially adopt her. Officer DeSalvo announced in a video posted to NYPD News on X (formerly Twitter) on May 10 that his family would be adopting Hudson. “She will be in good care,” he said as his family adopted the pup. His wife Nicole told the New York Post, “I told him to take this dog home when he first sent me the picture when he was on the boat, but Jared is a rule follower,” she said. “I told him ‘bring my baby home to me’, and now, here she is.” The Post said that the family’s two children, Salvatore 9, and Stella 8, made sure Hudson would feel right at home, ordering her a dog bed, treats and a plethora of chew toys. Hudson will even be wearing a high-tech collar that comes equipped with a GPS tracker — just in case.

The heartwarming news was met with an outpouring of support across social media platforms. On both the original video and Instagram, viewers flooded the comments with praise and joy. Messages like “Great story + family with a heart,” “So happy for this dog and her new family,” and “You are the finest, Officer DeSalvo” captured the overwhelming sentiment. On Instagram, the response was equally enthusiastic, with comments such as “Such a beautiful story!! Thank you for saving her then adopting her!!” and “Congratulations, what a great story.” The widespread support reflects just how deeply Hudson’s rescue and adoption touched the community.

Hudson’s story touched many hearts, and now she has a loving home where she’ll enjoy chasing balls, receiving affection, and being part of a family that clearly cherishes her.