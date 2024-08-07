SLA Slowly Reducing License Backlog Under New Chair But Months Long Delays Persist

The State Liquor Authority is slowly cutting the backlog for new restaurants and bars seeking to get a first-time liquor license while the agency is also taking measures to speed up renewal applications by—gasp gasp—accepting renewals online for the first time. The move to online renewals comes after many government agencies did the same in response to the COVID-19 pandemic four years ago.

Lily May, a former member of Community 7 board in Manhattan, replaced Vincent Bradley in a major shakeup in June 2023 that was triggered primarily by the choking delays in processing applications.

In January, she formed a committee specifically aimed at cutting that down and appointed four examiners and one supervisor to the New York City division. Straus News reached out to David Stoler, Regional Director for Zone 1, for information regarding the unnamed four examiners and one supervisor. But he was unable to provide the basic information. “Let me check in with counsel on this–it may take a FOIL request,” he said. He then connected us to Public Information Officer, Patrick Garrett, who had not returned a call by presstime.

The online renewals are in response to businesses not always receiving their renewal advisories in a timely manner went sent through postal services, which then leads to further issues and in worst case scenarios, liquor licenses could get suspended or canclled if the snail mail did not reach the applicant.

The man SLA board is supposed to consist of three members, the chair and two commissioners. But Fan had been elevated from commissioner to be chair of the job that paid former Chair Vincent Bradley $123,118/yr in 2023, according to seethroughny.net. A new commissioner was only appointed the final commissioner in June when John Maya, a former Utica lawyer, who records show has dealt with a number of civil cases, was appointed. He joined Fan and the existing commissioner Edgar De Leon, on the three-person board which must approve each new liquor application.

Little is known about Maya and there is no bio on the SLA web site. He is known to be a Republican since the board by law cannot have three members of the same party and both Fan and Mr. De Leon are Dems.

Allowing renewal by mail is a small step in the right direction, say Robert and Max Bookman, members of NYC Hospitality Alliance’s general and legislative counsel. thenycalliance.org . “SLA has traditionally sent these notices via snail mail, directly to the business address,” according to a notice posted on the thenycalliance.org web site when the new renewal rule took hold. “The notices routinely get lost in the mail, misplaced, or erroneously returned undeliverable, all of which contributes to businesses not renewing their licenses on time, sending urgent requests to SLA for reprints, or paying the wrong fee.”

SLA has had the reputation of having delayed processes in terms of obtaining coveted NYC liquor licenses for some time now. Issues have remained frequent from the perspective of those who have, or are seeking to get a liquor license for their respective business, which ranges from grocery and liquor stores, to breweries and event venues. And the SLA recently okayed movie theaters to sell beer and wine for the first time adding a new round of applications to the system.

In between 2017 and 2019 there was a wave of liquor license applicants that found themselves waiting much longer than expected for the lucrative license, For restaurants, liquor is more profitable than food. And bars without drinks simply have no way to generate revenue.

This can be extraordinarily problematic for people who don’t have a “get-out clause” in their new lease, as they’re essentially paying rent for a business that isn’t operating.

A common patch up for this issue is allowing diners to bring their own alcoholic beverages, or promoting one’s establishment as B.Y.O.B. [Bring Your Own Booze].

While it is widely used as a stop gap measure, it is technically illegal under SLA rules and regulations. If someone files a complaint with the SLA over the practice, such as a cranky neighbor who doesn’t want a new restaurant or bar in his or her neighborhood, it may prompt the SLA to deny or delay the granting of a license.

And the SLA has no qualms about cashing the check for a license immediately, even if the actual granting of a license is still many months away, sources say.

An interim solution for this is a temporary license, which is supposed to take around 30 days to get, and is valid for 90 days once granted. Businesses have found themselves having to renew their temporary licenses due to not receiving their official license in the timeframe in which the temporary license lasts. Like the official license, there have been significant delays for temporary licenses as well. It’s stated on the SLA website that this can be caused by a number of “deficiencies” on one’s application. But one former insider confided that applicants aren’t necessarily told that they’ve made a mistake. Instead, they’re left waiting longer than expected, just to be eventually denied. Although application “deficiencies” are the common reason given for delayed licensing, those who did everything right are still susceptible to delays.

A source close to the matter said the problems with business choking delays stretch back at least fifteen years. “[There was a report in] 2009 that went through all the problems with the SLA. There were 3,000 applications in the backlog, taking a year. Some people were getting theirs faster. They did an investigation, the FBI went in there and took everything. Turns out there was no corruption, but they were just totally incompetent,:” he said.

“Guys were doing things for their friends; they weren’t getting paid for it. They would issue a license in two weeks, another would take a year. They had no system.” Over the next six years, he said the backlog was gradually eliminated. “By 2015 there was no backlog, things were running smoothly. You could get a license within 2-3 months.”

Part of the delay problems simply stems from the way the understaffed agency replaces workers. A post can’t be filled unil the current occupant moves on. “Say we had 10 examiners in the office. So we lose 2, they replace those 2, but they don’t know anything. It takes like 6 months” to get him up to speed. And meanwhile, the backlog starts growing. “They started to backlog again in 2017. While the SLA is strictly a state operation, Mayor Eric Adams when he came into office established a NYC Office of Nightlife, to help the small business restaurants, pubs and clubs. We’re not sure how helpful he has been to the small business operators, but when Straus News reached out to Executive Director of NYC’s Office of Nightlife, Jeffrey García, and his office multiple times and were not met with a response.

As the backlog has not been eliminated, the SLA voted to continue its work through November 2024. “The first item called was 05/15/2024-070, a review of the Delegation of Power with Respect to the Committee to Address the Backlog of License Applications. The Chair described the progress made by the Committee and the Members voted to extend the delegation for six more months,” according to the minutes of the Aug. 6 board meeting.

But who is actually on the committee that is charged with speeding up the chronically slow SLA remains a mystery.