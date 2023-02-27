Star Watch 3/02/23

Melissa Benoit, who formerly starred as Kara Danvers in the CW Series “Supergirl” was caught filming in Central Park last week for her next starring role--playing a journalist named Sadie McCarthy in an upcoming HBO Max Special, The Girls on the Bus. The film is loosely based on New York Times reporter Amy Chozick’s bestselling book, Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Tow Presidential Campaigns, and One Glass Ceiling Intact.” Chozick, who lives in Seward Park Cooperative on the Lower East Side with her husband and son, is executive producing the film along with Julie Plec. Photo: Steve Sands/NY Newswire.