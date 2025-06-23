Subway Podophile Pursues Woman’s Feet; LES Car Chase Ends in Bust

The approach of summer means sandals, flip flops and open toed shoes abound on the feet of Gothamites.

The fashion footwear unfortunately triggered a public lewdness incident that occurred within the confines of the 6 Precinct / Transit District reveals. Details are as follows:

On Wednesday, June 18, at approximately 1 a.m., a 30-year-old female and an unidentified male exited a southbound L train at the 6th Avenue subway station.

While waiting in the mezzanine for another train, the man attempted to engage in conversation but the woman declined.

The podophile then attempted to kiss the female’s feet and performed “a lewd act” in front of her, according to police.

The foot-loving suspect fled on an ‘L’ train to parts unknown. Other than the emotional trauma of accosted, there were no physical injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The suspect is described as a male with a light brown complexion, with black eyebrows and black hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, burgundy sweatpants and tan work boots.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

Lower East Side Car Chase Ends in Drugs & Gun Bust

The police pursuit of a narcotics suspect ended with a crash in Alphabet City on Wednesday, June 18.

At approximately 3:34 p.m., officers observed an individual operating a vehicle with dark tinted windows.

As the cops attempted to conduct a lawful car stop, however, the suspect fled the location on the vehicle and struck a pedestrian and several vehicles. Aside from damage to the vehicles, no physical injuries were reported on scene.

The vehicle smashed into unoccupied parked car outside Loisaida Drugs and Surgical at 272 East 3rd Street, just east of Avenue C.

Searching the suspect after his arrest, cops found a firearm, a large quantity of controlled substances and money.

Solne Martinez, 39, of 130 Columbia Street on the Lower East Side, was subsequently charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance; Criminal Possession of a Loaded Firearm; Reckless Endangerment; Obstructing Governmental Administration and Criminal Mischief

According the Department of Corrections records, Martinez is 5’9”, 280 pounds and a native of the Dominican Republic. He is currently being held on Rikers Island on $350,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court again on June 24.