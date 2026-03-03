Suspect Nabbed, Charged with Setting Homeless Person on Fire at Penn Station

A suspect is in custody after setting a 37 year old homeless person on fire outside the Amtrak level of Penn Station, police sources told Straus News.

The suspect could be facing attempted murder charges.

Three people had approached the victim and one of them reportedly set his clothes on fire. All three fled into the Amtrak station around 8:40 p.m. on March 2. The suspect was nabbed in the area on March 3.

First responders quickly extinguished the flames and brought him to NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, which has the only burn unit in New York City.

He suffered second degree burns to his back and arm but the injuries were non life threatening.

Police were still looking for the other two people who were with him.

The name of the individual in custody was not released. “Amtrak Police are working with New York Police Department to investigate an incident that occurred last night at New York Penn Station,” said a spokesperson for the Amtrak police, who declined further comment.