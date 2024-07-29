Teen Busted for Baseball Bat Beating of Chinatown Woman; Partner in Attack Still on Lam

One of the two thugs sought for the brutal June 15 attack on 58-year-old Shi Yanan on Monroe Street, on the edge of Chinatown, has been arrested.

Because the 14-year-old suspect is considered a juvenile, his name has not been released. He is currently charged with 2nd degree felony assault with intent to cause serious physical injury.

It’s unclear which of the two suspects in the original surveillance images has been captured.

The shocking incident, which took place at around 2:08 p.m. just outside 37 Monroe Street, between Catherine Slip and Market Streets.

Yahan had just left work at a nearby day care center and was walking south towards Market Street on the west side of Monroe Street. On the east side of the block, to Yahan’s left, is the Knickerbocker Village housing complex—the entire perimeter of which is covered in construction scaffolding.

Yahan, wearing a bright blue dress, sandals, and carrying a purse and another bag, was just steps from another dark scaffolding tunnel—this one outside 31 Monroe Street—when two men in black ski or “sheisty” masks, one carrying a baseball bat, approached her from behind.

The man without the bat first punched Yahan in the back of her head, then both jumped and beat her including punches, kicks and swings of the baseball bat.

The assailants, perhaps frightened by approaching pedestrians, then fled and—notably—did not rob Yahan after their vicious attack. While the contents of Yahan’s bag were scattered on the sidewalk, Yahan retained her purse and phone.

The attack left Yanan with physical injuries to her head and leg, and “severe psychological trauma,” according to a family member who spoke to the Daily News.

“Targeting the elderly, women and children is truly reprehensible,” the family added. “We urge the police to fully utilize the surrounding evidence to swiftly bring the criminal to justice.”

Inexplicably—because one would think the 14-year-old would give up his partner-in-crime—the second attacker remains at large.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.