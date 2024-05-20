Teen Who Cops Say Shot 16 y.o. Student in SOHO Arrested, Charged with Murder

A 19-year-old resident of the Lower East Side was arrested May 17 and charged with murder of a basketball-loving student in SOHO. Cops said that Mahki Brown was trying to break up a scuffle among several girls when he was shot in the head and thigh on May 7. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital but was pronounced dead.

Henry Thomas of 152 Ave. D was arrested by US Marshals in Harlem and subsequently charged with murder.

The shooting occurred at the outdoor Urban Plaza, a public courtyard space at 233 Spring adjacent to the Dominich Hotel between Spring St. and Varick St. Cops said Brown was a peacemaker in the midst of a fight as several dozen other kids watched the scuffle between two groups of girls unfold.

The victim lived in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, and was his heartbroken mother’s only child, according to reports. He commuted over an hour each morning to the Broome Street Academy, a charter school in SOHO.

Two people rode up on Citi bikes, police said, and the suspect identified as Henry Thomas shot the victim twice. Witnesses told cops that the suspects fled on a single Citibike, with one sitting in the basket as the other pedaled away. The second suspect had not been apprehended as of press time on May 20. Police said the investigation is ongoing.