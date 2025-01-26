Teenager Robbed at Knifepoint on W. 17th St.: Sweater, Cash Taken

If the streets of Chelsea sometimes feel dangerous, it’s not your imagination. Even on blocks without scaffolds, even in broad daylight, even a vigorous young person can, in a flash, become a victim of a crime.

This is what happened on the morning of Friday, Jan. 3, when public school kids were beginning their second day back after winter break.

The time was approximately 8:44 a.m. within the confines of the 10th Precinct—housed is on 230 W. 20th St. Not far away, a 15-year-old boy was about to be robbed as he was walking past 361 W. 17th St., near 9th Avenue.

The address is the home of Locanut, a popular, fast-casual health-food restaurant, including vegan, gluten-free and paleo options, located on the ground floor of a large five-story apartment building facing 9th Avenue on the west. Locanut opens at 10 a.m., meaning it’s unlikely there were many witnesses inside.

Standing mid-block at 333 W. 17th St. is NYC Lab Middle School for Collaborative Studies (a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School awardee) for kids grades 6 through 8.

Across the street from Locanut stands the architecturally striking Dream Hotel, its silver-portholed facade appearing alien-like amid the block’s dominant brick and grit.

Cops said the one of the bandits brandished knife, and demanded the 15 year-old boy’s sweater and his money. They got away with both, the latter totaling $40, and fled east on foot.

The cops said one of the suspects was a male, dark complexion, around 5’ 7” tall, 15 to 18 years old, about 150 pounds and last seen wearing a black skull hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, red pants and black shoes.

The second sought individual is a male, light complexion, around 5’ 4” tall, 15 to 18 years old, 170 pounds and last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, blue vest, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the CrimeStoppers website, or on X @NYPDTips.