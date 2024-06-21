The Face of Hate Unmasked: Cops Seek Man for Anti-Zionist Subway Threats

Ten days after one of New York’s ugliest eruptions of Jew hatred, the NYPD released a photo of the man suspected of threatening a subway car full of passengers at Union Square on June 10.

Posting on X, NYPD Chief of Transit Michael M. Kemper wrote: “NYPD Detectives are looking for this individual–wanted in connection to a criminal incident on 6/10 inside a packed subway car at Union Square station... If you know who he is–contact CrimeStoppers @NYPDTips or 800-577-TIPS.”

The photo of the suspect shows a smiling—or smirking—young man of a somewhat fair complexion; short, straight black hair; dark sunglasses, and a substantial black chin beard. The suspect is draped in a black and white shawl with Palestinian flag designs.

The incident comprised the second part in of a trilogy of hate that unfolded on the late afternoon and early evening of Monday June 10.

The first part, taking place in Union Square Park, comprised the latest self-proclaimed pro-Palestinian “day of rage” organized by the radical group Within Our Lifetime (WOL) and its co-founder, Nardeen Kiswani.

Among the inflammatory banners displayed were “It Is Right To Rebel: Hillel Can Go to Hell,” which the “I” in Hillel replaced by an upside-down red triangle—a symbol many believe represents a target.

This was met by a counter-rally by of pro-Israel groups celebrating the Israel Defense Force’s rescue of four hostages held by Hanas two days earlier. Confrontation and shouting followed

Eventually, the Pro-Israeli protestors dispersed and went out to eat together, while the pro-Palestinian forces entered the subway station at Union Square, accompanied, at least on the platform, by dozens of police officers.

How the pro-Palestinian mob, many wearing masks, kiffeyehs and other face and other face coverings, were able to commandeer much of a subway car without any cops present is unexplained.

A chilling video, posted to social media, shows what happened next. The man, surprisingly unmasked, shouts “Raise your hand if you’re a Zionist!” His command is echoed by both male and female voices. The man then shouts again, adding “This is your chance to get out.”

When no one in the car answers, the threatening leader exclaims “Okay, no Zionists, we’re good! Woo!”

The ironies here are abundant, starting with threats by “peace protestors” and the likewise threatening actions—and inaction— fellow travelers emboldened by their masked anonymity.

Which begs the question: what are these people hiding from? Since “divesting” from Israel is among the core tenets of WOL, it would seem unlikely they fear retribution from their employers or potential employers. WOL members and their sympathizers wouldn’t consider working for “genocide” backing “Zionists” anyway—would they?

The protestors, including those seen in the subway video, then moved to Wall Street, where they targeted the Nova Music Festival Exhibition—a memorial to the 370 festival attendees who were killed in October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

As for the women of the Nova Music Festival—a subject Hamas sympathizers routinely ignore or shout down— consider the December 5, 2023 NBC News story by Anna Schecter.

“Their bodies tell their stories. They’re not alive to speak for themselves” reads the headline. “NBC News has reviewed evidence that suggests dozens of Israeli women were raped, sexually abused or mutilated during the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks.”

Widespread condemnation of the June 10 anti-Nova Exhibit protests—which also featured the flags of Hamas and the terror group Hezbollah—followed, including stern words from a number of “progressive” Democrats who rarely speak out on antisemitism, among then Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. For her efforts at trying to respect the humanity of all people, Ocasio-Cortez has been vilified by Nardeen Kiswani and Within Our Lifetime.

The incident aboard the subway and Wall Street also brought forth calls for renewing New York state’s ban on masks during public protests—a law suspended for COVID—with Governor Hochul, Mayor Adams, and Attorney General Letitia James all signaling support for the idea.

While pro-Palestine protesters have howled at the suggestion, others noted that the last group to challenge New York’s anti-masking laws was the Ku Klux Klan, in 2004—and they lost.

“The First Amendment right of anonymous speech,” averred the court, “does not embrace a right to conceal one’s appearance in a public demonstration.”