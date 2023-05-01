Time 100 Gala Pulls Stars to Annual Event held at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Star watching was in vogue for anyone turning up outside the Jazz at Lincoln Center venue on April 26th as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Coolidge, Amy Phoehler, Austin Butler, Angela Bassett and many others made their way into the Time 100 event which honors people that the newsweekly declares the most influential people in the world in 2023.

For the past 20 years, the magazine has used a formula that has famous people write short features on other famous people. Not all 100 are able to attend, of course. And some of those on the list are “influential” for being notorious, such as Sam Bankman-Fried, who was arrested for a wide variety of cyber frauds.

Most of the honorees on the list are people who are being lauded for doing good things, however.

The twentieth annual list featured: Mia Farrow on Jennifer Coolidge, Mary Barra on Bob Iger, Mila Kunis on Zoe Saldaña, Amy Poehler on Aubrey Plaza, Hillary Rodham Clinton on Oleksandra Matviichuk, Tina Turner on Angela Bassett, Sue Bird on Brittney Griner, Yo-Yo Ma on Laurene Powell Jobs, Jimmy Fallon on Drew Barrymore, Emma Stone on Nathan Fielder, Bill Frist on Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi on Hakeem Jeffries.

Entertainers on this year’s list of honorees included: Jennifer Coolidge, Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler, Zoe Saldaña, Angela Bassett, Aubrey Plaza, Colin Farrell, Drew Barrymore, Jerrod Carmichael, Ali Wong, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nathan Fielder among others.

Athletes on this year’s list include: Patrick Mahomes II, Lionel Messi, Brittney Griner, Iga Swiatek, Kylian Mbappé and Mikaela Shiffrin.

The list also included a record number of climate change activists including Anthony Albanese, Gustavo Petro, Catherine Coleman Flowers, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, and Robin Zeng.

Journalists on this year’s list include the Wall Street Journal report Evan Gershkovich who is imprisoned in Russia.