Two Cops Shot by Suspect on LES After Armed Robbery in Mahjong Parlor

Two NYPD sergeants were shot in a wild August 1 apprehension of a robbery suspect on the Lower East Side, police said, leaving a broad tangle of crime scene tape and a phalanx of responding officers.

The suspect was identified as Joshua Dorsett, a 22 year-old Manhattan resident. He was taken into custody at the scene minutes after the robbery, and was later charged with attempted murder.

Carl Johnson and Christopher Leap, who are both in their 40s, are both expected to survive after being struck by the same bullet. Johnson was hit once in the groin, and Leap was grazed. Both officers were rushed to Bellevue. Leap was greeted with a round of applause from fellow officers when he was discharged later that day.

During a press conference at Bellevue, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said that cops received a 911 call at around 4:25 p.m. about a suspect robbing women’s purses–on the second floor of a mahjong parlor at 91 Canal St.–at gunpoint.