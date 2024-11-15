Two Masked Men Wanted for Series of Early Morning Subway Muggings

The police are seeking the public’s assistance to track down a pair of suspects wanted for at least three muggings at Manhattan subway stations in October and November.

The most recent attack occurred around 4:30 a.m. on November 7. According to Citizen.com, the two men—both of whom were wearing masks—punched a 56-year-old man in the face on the southbound 2 train near Fulton Station. They then stole his phone and $80.

Earlier that night, at around 3 a.m., the pair assaulted a 58-year-old man inside the Times Square subway station. They punched him, took his phone and his wallet, and then fled the station on foot.

The incidents on November 7 were not the first time the two men were connected with subway muggings, police said. On October 10, on the southbound 6 platform at Bleecker Street, the two men allegedly approached a 60-year-old man sitting on a bench, punched and kicked him in the face, and stole $65.

They then fled on a southbound 6 train.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).