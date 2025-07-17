Two Men Jump into Hudson to Try to Save Woman, Who is Still Missing

Two men were pulled from the Hudson River on the morning of Tuesday, July 15. According to police officials and witnesses, they had attempted to save a woman who had jumped in moments prior.

The FDNY and NYPD responded to a call for an unidentified female in the river shortly before 10 a.m. sending units to the scene at Pier 34 in Tribeca. Onlookers reported to police that the woman could not be coaxed off the edge of the esplanade. She jumped into the water and swam out a considerable distance before dunking under.

“She was screaming at everyone that was walking by saying, ‘You’re all demons trying to get me,’” an anonymous witness told the Tribeca Tribune . “By the time they got to her she had gone under. She never resurfaced again.”

Despite their heroic efforts, the two men were unable to find and assist the woman. Using drop ladders, first responders helped the men out of the water. From there, they were taken to a nearby hospital, and both were cleared in stable condition .

The search for the woman, however, remains ongoing. NYPD’s Harbor unit and FDNY canvassed for her after the initial rescue attempt but have not been able to locate her whereabouts, a police spokesperson told Straus News. She is described as being in her 30s or 40s , but exact identifications have not been confirmed. The investigation remains ongoing.

A similar incident occurred just last week, when an unidentified man jumped into the Hudson River near West Houston St., a short walk from Pier 34. A witness then reportedly watched the man jump into the water. After searching the river and up the shoreline, officials were ultimately not able to locate that victim, either.