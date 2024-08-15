Two Teens Stabbed Aboard Train in Times Square

Two teenagers were aboard the southbound Q train at 42nd Street, when a verbal dispute with an unknown individual led to a violent stabbing.

The Police Department are currently looking for a male, described as having a dark complexion and short black hair. The suspect allegedly stabbed two male teenagers while riding the Q train at 42nd St. and 7th Ave. according to the NYPD.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, police responded to a 911 call about an assault occurring in the confines of the Midtown South Precinct and Transit District 1. Two male teenagers, one 15 and the other 16, were seen having a verbal dispute with another transit rider.

The suspect allegedly slashed the 15-year-old’s hand, then stabbed the 16-year-old in the abdomen. The attacker fled to parts unknown. Both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.