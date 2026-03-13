Undecided Voters Hold Key in Crowded Race for Nadler Seat in Congress

Two recent polls say Kennedy heir Jack Schlossberg is the leading candidate in the 12th Congressional district race but a third of the voters in both polls said they were still undecided in a district that covers the Upper East Side, the Upper West Side and Midtown Manhattan above 14th St.

One poll conducted by GQR and commissioned by candidate George Conway and first reported by City & State said Schlossberg was the early leader with 25 percent. But 33 percent of those contacted in the telephone poll conducted by cell phone and land lines between Feb. 25 and March 2 said they were undecided

Conway, a relentless critic of President Donald Trump who only registered as a Democrat last year, is the ex-spouse of former Trump mouthpiece Kellyanne Conway. The poll said George Conway was in second place with 16 percent of the vote.

A second poll, by the Super Pac Leading the Future and conducted by Schoen Cooperman also pegged Schlossberg as the early favorite with 23 percent of the vote with Conway at 13 percent and Bores at 11 percent.

Leading the Future has run attack ads targeting Bores although the East side assembly member has said he thinks the attack ads are actually aiding his name recognition in the crowded field.

He was outpolling fellow Assembly member Lasher who was pulling only 6 percent of potential voters in the Leading for the Future poll. The remaining candidates were fighting over the remaining 11 percent. Several of the candidates in the poll conducted between Feb. 22 and Feb. 24 had already withdrawn.