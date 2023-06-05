Vagrant Breaks into E. Village Apt., Sets Fire, Transported to Hospital But No Arrest So Far

A vagrant broke into an apartment on the top floor of 98 East 7th Street on June 1 and according to residents set a fire that was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The person in the apartment where the fire erupted was transported to Bellevue Hospital by EMTs. One occupant of an adjoining apartment said he first heard pounding on the wall next to his apartment but then shortly thereafter, he said firefighters pounded on his door and told him to evacuate.

Neighboring apartment buildings were also evacuated as a precaution but the blaze was apparently quickly extinguished.

The NYPD referred questions on whether it was a potential arson investigation to the Fire Department which had not gotten back at presstime as to whether the fire was deemed accidental or a potential case of arson.