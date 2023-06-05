x
Vagrant Breaks into E. Village Apt., Sets Fire, Transported to Hospital But No Arrest So Far

A resident who lived in the top floor apartment at 98 E. 7th St. said he was awakened by firefighters pounding on his door. He said he did not believe the person who set the blaze lived in the building.

| 05 Jun 2023 | 06:49
    <b>A fire inside an East 7th St. apartment, which one resident said was set by someone who did not live in the building, drew about sixty firefighters to the scene on June 1</b>. Photo: Keith J. Kelly
    <b>A firefighter after extinguishing a blaze on the top floor of an East Village apartment on East 7th St. between First Ave. and Ave. A.</b> Photo: Keith J. Kelly
A vagrant broke into an apartment on the top floor of 98 East 7th Street on June 1 and according to residents set a fire that was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The person in the apartment where the fire erupted was transported to Bellevue Hospital by EMTs. One occupant of an adjoining apartment said he first heard pounding on the wall next to his apartment but then shortly thereafter, he said firefighters pounded on his door and told him to evacuate.

Neighboring apartment buildings were also evacuated as a precaution but the blaze was apparently quickly extinguished.

The NYPD referred questions on whether it was a potential arson investigation to the Fire Department which had not gotten back at presstime as to whether the fire was deemed accidental or a potential case of arson.