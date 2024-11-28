x
Water Main Break Halts Subway Service on A, B, C and D Lines

No injuries were reported but the subway system is stay snarled through the evening rush hour on Nov. 27 before service was restored in the early morning hours of Nov. 28. Eight apartment buildings were without water the day before Thanksgiving.

| 28 Nov 2024 | 11:21
    A water main break at Central Park West and W. 102nd St. halted subway service on the A, C, B and D lines in Manhattan and knocked out water service to eight buildings on the UWS on Nov. 27
    Cops at the scene of a water main break that snarled subway service on the UWS.
    Police on the UWS following a water main break around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 that knocked out subway service on four lines in Manhattan and left eight apartment buildings on the UWS without water the day before Thanksgiving.
A water main break on Central Park West and W. 102nd St. on Nov. 27 ended up shutting down subway traffic in Manhattan and knocking out the water to a number of apartment buildings near the site of the burst water line,.

Service to the A, B, C and D line trains were suspended in Manhattan shortly after 1:30 p.m. and not restored until the wee hours the following day. Trains were again running by the time the Thanksgiving parade got underway on Nov. 28.

There were no injuries reported but firefighters did evacuate passengers who were stranded on a C train under Central Park West between W. 102nd St. and W. 101 St around 1:41 p.m, a spokesperson said.

The MTA said 2 and 3 trains were running on the local 1 train lines initially.

The outages were said to have created problems for passengers trying to reach the balloon inflation on Central Park West on the evening of Nov. 27 in advance of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade but all trains were running as the parade made its way downtown.