Water Main Break Halts Subway Service on A, B, C and D Lines

A water main break on Central Park West and W. 102nd St. on Nov. 27 ended up shutting down subway traffic in Manhattan and knocking out the water to a number of apartment buildings near the site of the burst water line,.

Service to the A, B, C and D line trains were suspended in Manhattan shortly after 1:30 p.m. and not restored until the wee hours the following day. Trains were again running by the time the Thanksgiving parade got underway on Nov. 28.

There were no injuries reported but firefighters did evacuate passengers who were stranded on a C train under Central Park West between W. 102nd St. and W. 101 St around 1:41 p.m, a spokesperson said.

The MTA said 2 and 3 trains were running on the local 1 train lines initially.

The outages were said to have created problems for passengers trying to reach the balloon inflation on Central Park West on the evening of Nov. 27 in advance of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade but all trains were running as the parade made its way downtown.