Why the Mets Will Win the World Series

The Mets will win the World Series because no other team can match their dynamic duo, starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. Or is it Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer? Who really cares, right?

True, deGrom and Scherzer both got smacked around by the hated Atlanta Braves last weekend in Atlanta, dismayingly coming up short in must-win contests. No matter, though. In professional sports, where there are endless playoff rounds, the regular season merely serves as the organ music before the beginning of the performance.

If a team gets hot, like the Braves did last year, it can win the World Series by seemingly coming out of nowhere. Then nobody thinks any longer about how it fared from April to September.

Actually, the Mets had a spectacular 2022 campaign, winning 101 games and generally surpassing fans’ expectations for the season. They unleashed a style that could easily be duplicated in October: opportunistic hitting, followed by Pete Alonso’s slugging, while a starting pitching gives the team six or seven stellar innings and then a middle-reliever or two carefully guides the Mets to the ninth inning.

That’s when the once-maligned-but-now-revered closer, Edwin Diaz, marches in from the bullpen and promptly closes the door on the other team. Bing. Bang. Boom. It’s as simple as all of that.

The Mets don’t have to turn in a miraculous, storybook October to win it all. They have been playing remarkably consistently since the first week of the season. Billionaire owner Steve Cohen and his staff wisely filled holes in the off-season and gave the team a deeper bench than most others can boast.

Scherzer and deGrom don’t have to leap to greater heights. All they have to do is pitch like they are capable of. Perhaps the key player is starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, who came over from the awful Oakland A’s in the off-season (And do you think Bassitt counts his blessings about landing with the suddenly powerful Mets?) to become a reliable starting pitcher. If either deGrom or Scherzer falters in the playoffs, it would be a surprise – but not a tragedy, as long as Bassitt is there to pick up the slack.

The Bright Lights

I expect Alonso to continue belting home runs. He likes to stand on the big stage. Alonso loves the attention. While the sport gets more pressure-packed during the playoffs, with reputations made or lost in a matter of only a week or two, Alonso probably won’t wilt under the bright lights.

He has been toiling in Yankee superstar Aaron Judge’s shadow for many years – even though Alonso has been a runs-batted-in machine of his own. It would be a shock if such a loosey-goosey player suddenly went into a slump at the most crucial point in the long season.

Mets fans are easily the most neurotic sports followers in town. I get the feeling that if their Mets won the seventh game of the World Series by a score of 180-0, some insufferable, tortured fans would inevitably call up WFAN the next morning and bleat, Save some runs for next season, guys! (By the way, a point of clarification: the New York Jets’ supporters are the city’s most downtrodden fans, but not necessarily the most neurotic.)

When the Mets win, the happiest fella around will be Manager Buck Showalter, who managed the Yankees in the storied 1990s, but, alas, and unluckily, before they started winning their championships like clockwork. (He also managed the Arizona Diamondbacks the season before those upstarts beat the Yankees in the 2001 World Series – do you detect a pattern here?)

Showalter, who has seemingly been managing forever in the big leagues, is still searching for his first championship. He is as hungry as any player. He deserves some glory. He should get it, too.

The Mets open Friday night against the San Diego Padres in a best of three matchup.