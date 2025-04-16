Wild Turkey Roaming Streets of Manhattan

Since Sunday morning, a turkey is walking and flying accros the East Side of Manhattan. The turkey in question isn’t a random visitor. Her name is Astoria, after her original landing place in the city. More recently at her resting place on Roosevelt Island where she’s resided for the past year, she’s been dubbed Roosie, a nickname blending “Roosevelt” and “turkey.” She first arrived on Roosevelt Island in 2021, settling near the FDR Drive and the East River. Despite arriving alone, Astoria quickly won the hearts of residents and becamse something of a local celebrity. Though male turkey’s, known as “toms” can sometimes get aggressive, Astoria is friendly, walks on sidewalks without bothering pedestrians and forages for food peacefully. People stop to admire her, take pictures, and even care for her. One resident regularly leaves food and water for her. She became, quite literally, part of the Roosevelt Island neighborhood.

However on Sunday April 13th, she decided to go for a journey into Manhattan, taking flight for the 1,000 yards or so separating Roosevelt Island from Manhattan. Experts think she is looking for a partner. According to the National Wild Turkey Federation, wild turkeys enter their breeding season between March and May. This week, several passers-by reported hearing Astoria making distinctive clucking sounds which is a known sign that a female turkey is seeking a mate. Unfortunately, she was the only known turkey on Roosevelt Island, which might explain her sudden move to the bustling borough of Manhattan.

On the morning of April 15, around 8:30 a.m., 911 received a call about a turkey in the vicinity of E. 59th St. and 1st Ave. near the base of the Ed Koch/Queensboro Bridge. Officers from the NYPD went to the scene but when they tried to capture her, she flew away.

Later that day, she was spotted again, this time walking west on Third Ave at E. 64th Street, around 6:40 p.m., according to local photographer Jeff (@jsrnyc.bsky.social) on Bluesky. On Wednesday, April 16th she was located on 201 East 66th St. and after several netting attempts she flew into a taller tree before disappearing. A bird lover who followed her story last year found her on 200 East 66th Street in a tree. She is okay but he said the different netting attempts have made her afraid to come down. And because of that, she won’t accept food from her usual feeders.

The community has been following her every move, and worrying about her well-being. On his X (formerly Twitter) site bird watcher David Bennett has been posting regular updates on his Manhattan Bird Alert with warnings about how to interact with Astoria: “If you see Astoria the Wild Turkey, please just let her be. Admire her from a distance, and do not call Animal Care or the NYPD. She does not need a rescue, and rescue attempts put her life at risk as they frighten her and make her take fast evasive action.” In an interview with ABC Eyewitness News he added: “Just let her be, observe her but at a distance, enjoy her miraculous presence in Manhattan.”

New Yorkers have responded with affection and anxiety. Under David Bennett’s updates, dozens of comments reflect just how attached people have become: “Thanks for the update on Astoria.”; “She has to be incredibly stressed. If they catch her, where will they take her?”, “This is stressing me out.”, “I love this bird so much.” “Worried about her.”

Since Sunday, Astoria has been seen flying from tree to tree, in order to avoid dogs and humans contact. While turkeys can fly short distances, the bustling city traffic, crowds, and unpredictable noises make Manhattan a risky place for a wild bird. One person even tried to “rescue” her, but the attempt only startled her, she quickly took flight toward Sutton Place.

Even if it is an uncommon situation, it is not the first time that Astoria has come to Manhattan. Around the same time last year, she came from Astoria in Queens and spent a week in Midtown Manhattan before taking off to Roosevelt Island, which is more sparsely populated than than other parts of the city.

For now, she’s on the move again, a feathered wanderer in search of love, avoiding taxis, humans, dogs and traffic lights. Let’s help her stay safe. If you see Astoria, admire her from afar, and respect her space. She may be looking for love, but she already has a city full of fans rooting for her.

“She’s much loved,” Barrett told ABC Eyewitness News. “Astoria has fans all over Manhattan, all over the world.”